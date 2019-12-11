Staunton Junior High to play for state title

By: JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

The Staunton Junior High School seventh grade girls’ basketball team will be playing for the ultimate prize at the Illinois Elementary School Association’s Class 7-3A state tournament Thursday evening in Auburn.

On Dec. 7, the Terriers did the one thing that they had been doing for the entire season – dominate.

SJHS cruised to a pair of victories at Auburn High School and improved to 24-0 heading into the Dec. 12 finale.

STATE QUARTERFINAL

SJHS jumped out to an early 13-3 first quarter lead and rode that wave of momentum to a 28-9 halftime advantage en route to a 45-13 win over a underdog 13-10 Beecher team.

The Terriers’ defense limited the Bobcats to four points in the final 12 minutes.

Elexia Feldmann led Staunton in scoring with 19 points. Lilly Bandy (10 points) reached double figures as well. Lilly Land (eight points), Grace Bekeske (three points), Ava Fernandez (two points), Addison Posey (two points) and Peyton Boster (one point) also contributed for the Terriers offensively.

STATE SEMIFINAL

The Terriers

had to endure an early offensive struggle that included a two-point second quarter, but managed to remain ahead 11-8 at the intermission.

In the second half, the Terriers flipped the script and erupted for 25 points to pull away from Teutopolis, 36-19.

Feldmann and Bandy took center stage for Staunton once again, posting nine points each. Land and Lilly Troeckler both added six tallies. Bekeske (four points) and Samantha Anderson (two points) rounded out the rest of the scoring for the championship-bound Terriers.

STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

Staunton will take on 22-0 Quincy St. Peter in a battle of unbeaten for the Class 7-3A crown Thursday. Game time is 7:30 p.m. at Auburn High School.