Staunton home destroyed by fire

STAUNTON (Feb. 22, 2018) – Just before 7 p.m., Feb. 18, the Staunton Fire Department responded to a fully involved structure fire at 610 Montgomery Street, Staunton. The home, including a pair of vehicles, was destroyed in the blaze. According to a witness at the scene, no one was home at the time of the fire. According to online assessment records, the property was occupied by its owners, Chad and Joyce Plenske. Fire crews from Livingston, Mt. Olive and Benld were called to assist at the scene.