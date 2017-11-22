Staunton girls win shootout with Bunker Hill

STAUNTON (Nov. 23, 2017) – A 29-point first quarter for the Staunton girls basketball team helped them earn their first win of the season Thursday night in a high-scoring affair, 85-71 over Bunker Hill.

Staunton (1-2) led 29-18 after the first quarter and 50-40 at intermission. It was 67-53 through three quarters. Each team scored 18 points in the fourth quarter.

Savannah Bruhn and Mackenzie Foster led Staunton with 19 points each. Abby Scanzoni added 15; Ashleigh Painter 14 and Hali Bandy 11 for the Bulldogs.

Bunker Hill (0-2) got 29 points from Mallory Schwegel and 26 points from Ashley Dey. Olivia Mellenthin added nine points.

Gillespie 45, Nokomis 34

At Nokomis, the Miners outscored Nokomis 29-14 in the middle two quarters to pull away for a non-conference win.

Gillespie (1-2) got 17 points from Paige Niemeyer and 10 points from MaKenzy Mix. Abbie Barber added six points; Rylee Jarman five; Grace Bertolino 3; Shelby Taylor two; Sydney Bires one and Macie Halpin one.

The Miners were 10 of 20 at the foul line.

Nokomis got eight points from Kayla Sauder.

Illini Central 57, North Mac 31

At Mason City, the Panthers dropped to 0-2 with a loss to Illini Central on the road.

Illini Central led 26-10 at the half after a 17-2 run in the second quarter.

Cailynn Martin led the Panthers with 15 points and Sophie Starks had six points.

North Mac 45, Lutheran 44 ot

At the Waverly tournament, North Mac edged Springfield Lutheran 45-44 to win its first game of the season in an overtime thriller.

North Mac led 23-17 at halftime. Martin scored 22 points and Brooke Meador added 10 points.

Greenfield/NW 65, Pawnee 29

At Pawnee, the Tigers stormed out to a 3-0 start by burying the Indians.

Kassidy Walters scored 28 points for GFNW, which led 18-5 after a quarter and 41-11 at halftime.

Laiken Heavner added 16 points and Lydia Deiterich eight points for GFNW.

Carrollton 52, North Mac 27

At Waverly, the Hawks sprinted past the Panthers on Saturday in the tournament.

Martin scored 10 points for North Mac. The Hawks led 26-15 at half and pulled away.