Staunton girls outduel Carlinville for Macoupin County title

Bulldogs capture first championship since 2011

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

The Staunton High School girls’ basketball team ended the Macoupin County championship game on a 12-0 run and snuck past two-time defending victor Carlinville, 45-37, to win its first title since 2011 and fourth in school history Jan. 21.

After going just 2-10 during a modified COVID campaign earlier this spring, the Bulldogs have been embarking on an ultimate overacheiving venture that includes a 15-3 record plus a runner-up finish and two championships in three tournaments.

“This is a huge win for the program,” Staunton head coach Corrie Allan said. “We may not have played our best game but we played hard. We played through it and played well as a team. I was very proud of our effort tonight.”

On the losing end was a very satisfied Darrin DeNeve, who came just minutes from winning his sixth championship as the Cavaliers’ coach.

“I am really proud of the effort we gave,” DeNeve said. “We have a young team but we came out and battled. We also had a great gameplan and knocked down a lot of big shots. If the ball bounces one way or another in that fourth quarter, we could of been holiding the other plaque. I am happy with the way we have progressed all season.”

Unlike the regular season meeting in which Staunton handily beat Carlinville, 40-28, the Cavaliers were the ones that got off to a hot start – a complete opposite of when they were down 13-1 after a quarter and 24-6 at the half on their home hardwood Dec. 9.

Freshman Braley Wiser stunned a raucous crowd by putting down three consecutive shots from long range to boost CHS to a 9-2 lead in the first two-and-a-half minutes. However, that advantage wouldn’t last long as Staunton pushed back with a 9-0 run of its own to close out the opening quarter. A war that had the resemblence of a boxing match was on.

Both teams traded counterpunches again in the second quarter. Isabella Tiburzi and Jill Stayton propelled CHS back in front by four tallies with a pair of triples. Then, Staunton responded out of a timeout and rallied to a 21-19 halftime advantage.

Staunton widened the gap to 31-24 early in the third but Carlinville refused to let the game get out of hand. Karly Tipps battled her way to the charity stripe and cashed in both tosses to stop the bleeding. Then, Tiburzi heated up from mid-range and buried back-to-back shots from 15 feet out. Another defensive stop gave the Cavaliers a chance to regain the lead heading into the fourth and Hannah Gibson delivered with a clutch basket of her own.

With just under four minutes to go in the game, Stayton connected on her third three-pointer to give Carlinville a 37-33 lead.

A pair of All-Tournament team members then rode to the rescue and sparked the Bulldogs’ championship-clinching surge. Haris Legendre responded from downtown to cut the CHS lead to one. On the ensuing trip down the floor, the Bulldogs were able to get out in transition and leading scorer Caidy Tuetken finished through contact on the left block and buried a free throw to cap off a 15-point outing.

After Carlinville failed to answer, Staunton took nearly two minutes off the clock and Lilly Bandy nailed a corner triple to extend the lead to 42-37 with 1:26 left, which proved to be the fate-sealing dagger. Bandy finished with 12 points on the night.

Legendre, Ele Feldmann and Savannah Billings each contributed five tallies for the Bulldogs to back their double-digit duo.

Stayton, a senior who had never lost a game at the Macoupin County Tournament throughout her entire career prior to last Friday, led the Cavaliers with 11 points along with Wiser and earned yet another All-Tournament honor.

Tiburzi added nine tallies.

Carlinville is 10-10 overall. The Cavaliers previously defeated Gillespie, 38-29, in an overtime semifinal Jan. 18 to qualify for the championship game.

North Mac buries Gillespie in third place game

Gillespie led 7-5 after a quarter against North Mac, but everything quickly went downhill after its senior captain and All-Tournament team member Madison Niemeyer was sent to the bench with three early fouls.

The Panthers, which were roughed up by Staunton in the winners’ bracket, blitzed the Miners with a 17-2 surge in the second quarter and ran away with a 41-22 victory to take third place Jan. 20.

Abigail Hendricks (14 points) and Melanie Gist (10 points) each hit double figures for North Mac.

Niemeyer and Regan Bussmann scored seven points apiece for the Miners. Bussmann additionally joined Niemeyer on the All-Tourament team.

North Mac improved to 7-14 overall.

Gillespie fell to 7-12.

Southwestern bests Bunker Hill for fifth

Southwestern broke out for 30 points in the second half and made easy work of Bunker Hill in the fifth place contest, 39-20, to get to 5-11 on the year Jan. 20.

The Piasa Birds led 9-5 at the half and built on a nine-point advantage with a 15-5 run in the fourth.

Hannah Nixon, one of seven different Southwestern players to get on the scoreboard, sunk a trio of threes and tallied 11 points. She was backed by Addie Green (eight points), Tristyn Ditterline (seven points), Morgan Durham (six points), Gracie Darr (three points), Lainie Behrends (two points) and Callie Stormer (two points).

Taytem Brooks (six points), Julianna Scroggins (five points), Heaven Wilkinson (four points), Makenna Wilkinson (three points) and Maya Henfling (two points) contributed for the Minutemaids.