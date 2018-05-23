Staunton, Gillespie take ball regional crowns

GILLESPIE (May 24, 2018) – Down 4-0 early against Hillsboro, the Staunton baseball team refused to lose.

The Bulldogs ran off seven straight runs, then held on for dear life in a 7-6 regional championship victory over Hillsboro Saturday at the Gillespie Regional.

The win sends Staunton (23-4) into the Flora Sectional on Wednesday against Greenville (14-17-1). Staunton’s last regional title came back in 1998.

Hillsboro climbed into a 4-0 lead behind two runs in the first and third innings.

Staunton, however, came back with a three run fourth and a four-run fifth to take a 7-4 lead.

Hillsboro cut the lead to 7-6 with two runs in the seventh and had the tying run on second with two outs when Cullen McBride came on to strike out the final hitter to get the save for Devin Ray.

Ray pitched six and two-third innings, allowing seven hits, six runs, three earned, one walk and five strikeouts.

Offensively, Nick Yates had a single, double, two runs and two RBIs; Austin Tallman had a single and two RBIs; Marcus Karl had a triple, RBI and run scored.

Alex Schreiber homered for Hillsboro, along with a single and double, driving in four of the Topper runs. Hillsboro finished 13-15.

Saturday Softball

Gillespie 8, Hillsboro 4

At Hillsboro Regional, Gillespie’s softball team lost to Hillsboro 9-1 in the regular season at home.

Saturday, it was payback as the Miners eliminated the Hiltoppers with a 8-4 win to win the Hillsboro Regional.

The Miners advance to its own sectional, hosting Williamsville on Wednesday afternoon.

Gillespie (24-4) took an early lead with four runs in the first, a run in the second and three runs in the third for an 8-0 advantage.

Hillsboro (19-4) got all its runs in the third inning, cutting the lead in half to 8-4. There would be no other scoring in the game, however.

The Toppers committed six errors leading to four unearned runs.

Sydney Henrichs got the win, allowing six hits and four runs, with two walks and 11 strikeouts.

Sydney Bires had a double, single, run and two RBIs; Rylee Jarman had two hits, two runs and two RBIs and Mackenzie Kasarda had two hits to fuel the Miners’ offensive attack.

Thursday Baseball

Metro East 5, Bunker Hill 4

At the Metro East Regional, the hosts scored a run in the bottom of the seventh to win a back and fourth affair from Bunker Hill.

Metro East led 3-1 after two and Bunker Hill would tie the game 3-3 by the fifth.

It was 4-3 Metro East after six before the Minutemen again tied it in the seventh before a walkoff run won it for the Knights.

Elijah Dannenbrink had a double and two runs; Braden Morris had a triple, RBI and two runs for Bunker Hill, which finishes 5-10.

Hillsboro 7, Gillespie 2

At the Gillespie Regional, the hosts were defeated by Hillsboro.

The Toppers got all their runs in the second through fourth innings. Gillespie finishes with a 12-14 record.

Trent Segarra had two hits for Gillespie.

New Berlin 4, North Mac 3

At the New Berlin Regional, the host Pretzels scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to stun the Panthers.

North Mac finishes 11-13.

Jake VanAudall had a double, single, RBI and run for North Mac.

Jake Little threw six and a third innings, striking out two, but took the hard-luck loss.

Wednesday Softball

Gillespie 10, East Alton 0

At the Hillsboro Regional, Kasarda and Ally Clay both drove in three runs as Gillespie sprinted to the early lead.

Kasarda had three doubles, two runs with the three RBIs, while Clay also had three doubles with two runs and three RBIs. Jarman finished with a single, double and two runs, and Mikala Hayes scored two runs.

Henrichs struck out 10 and pitched a one-hit shutout for Gillespie.

Tri City 10, North Mac 0

At the Buffalo Regional, the Panthers were held to just two hits in a loss to the Tornadoes.

Tri City erupted for seven runs in the sixth to pull away for the win.

Micaela Royer and Cailynn Martin had the lone hits for North Mac, which finishes 7-18.

Southwestern 10, Roxana 0

At the Marquette Regional, Southwestern scored early and often in eliminating Roxana.

Molly Novack had three hits and two runs; Bri Roloff had a single, double, two runs and RBI; Mayci Wilderman had a single, double and two runs; Haley Edwards had two hits and two RBIs; Bailee Nixon had two RBIs; Megan Bailey had two runs and Natalie Keith had two RBIs for Southwestern.

Nixon struck out five and pitched a two-hit shutout for the Birds.

Wednesday Baseball

Nokomis 5, Greenfield/NW 4

At the Pawnee Regional, Greenfield/Northwestern had a chance to pull an upset, but Nokomis rallied to win it.

The Redskins trailed 4-2 for most of the game, but got a run in the sixth and two in the seventh to escape with the win.

Matt Walker had a single, double, RBI and run for GFNW, which finishes 12-13. Dylan Pohlman also had two hits for the Tigers.

Staunton 6, Litchfield 5 (8)

At the Hillsboro Regional, the Bulldogs escaped the Purple Panthers comeback bid with a walkoff run in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Karl hit the walkoff homer for Staunton, which led 4-0 after five innings and 5-2 after six. Litchfield scored three runs in the seventh to tie the game.

McBride had two hits and a run; Karl had two hits, two runs and two RBIs for Staunton.

Yates and McBride teamed to strike out seven.

Althoff 4, Southwestern 3

At the Wesclin Regional, Althoff rallied to beat Southwestern.

Southwestern (21-13)led 2-1 heading to the sixth. Althoff scored twice in the seventh to break a 2-2 tie.

Ben Lowis had two hits and Dalson Cummings drove in two for Southwestern.

Lowis struck out seven but took the loss for the Piasa Birds.