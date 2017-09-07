Staunton defeats Mt. Olive in volleyball play

STAUNTON (Sept. 7, 2017) – Staunton’s volleyball team stayed unbeaten early in the season at 2-0 by defeating Mt. Olive 25-11, 25-16 Thursday night.

Mt. Olive (0-8) was led b Kaleigh Ziglar with nine digs and a kill. Miranda Matta added eight digs. Savannah Bruhn added six digs and an assist. Rachael Kernich had one ace serve.

Bunker Hill def. Gillespie

At Gillespie, Mallory Schwegel had four aces and five kills to lead Bunker Hill (5-2) past Gillespie 25-20, 25-23 Thursday night.

Hannah Kahl added eight digs and Brooke Morell had four kills. Grace Kiffmeyer had 14 assists.

For Gillespie, Ally Clay had eight assists and eight digs. Sydney Bires had five kills and Lexie Bussman three aces. Mackenzie Kasarda had 18 digs.

Southwestern def. Litchfield

At Piasa, the Piasa Birds edged Litchfield Thursday in a three-game match, 22-25, 25-4, 25-16.

Southwestern got 16 digs from Mayci Wilderman, six aces and 10 assists from Bri Roloff and five kills from Lexy Hall.

Porta def. North Mac

At Virden, the Porta Blue Jays outlasted North Mac 25-12, 14-25, 26-24 in a three-game thriller.

North Mac (0-4, 0-3 Sangamo) was led by Kelsey Perrine with three aces; Audrey Hannah with six kills and Bridget Bertolino with 16 assists.