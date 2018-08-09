Staunton class of 1968 plans 50-year reunion

STAUNTON (Aug. 9, 2018) – Staunton High School’s class of 1968 will hold its 50-year reunion Friday through Sunday, Sept. 28-30.

On Friday, classmates will attend the SHS Homecoming football game, then go to Rooster’s on Main Street afterward. On Saturday, the class will meet at 3 p.m. at Staunton VFW hall, located at 120 East Henry Street, for a meal catered by Fema’s and an evening of visiting; attendees are encouraged to bring a current photo to compare with senior photos in the yearbook. On Sunday, the group will hold another gathering at 1 p.m. at Timber Lakes.

Admission is $25. Reservations and payment must be received by Friday, Aug. 31, for the caterer. Checks may be made payable and sent to Michael J. Pintar, 9203 State Route 4, Staunton, IL 62088 or Gary Masinelli, 205 Lee St., Bethalto, IL 62010.

For more information, contact Pintar at (618) 637-2709 or Jack Hochmuth at (618) 635-5505, email Cindy Leonard at leonardc@madisontelco.com (including to be added to the class mailing or emailing list), or visit the class Facebook page, “Staunton IL Class of 68.”