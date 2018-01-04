Staunton boys come of age

CARLINVILLE (Jan. 4, 2018) – Staunton was not predicted to win the Carlinville Holiday Tournament on the boys side this year, but somebody forgot to tell the Bulldogs.

Despite not leading in the championship game until overtime, the Bulldogs overcame eight missed free throws and 23 turnovers to beat Hillsboro 53-52 in a thriller Friday night.

Staunton kept the game close throughout despite the turnover factor, of which they committed 16 more (23-7) than the Hiltoppers. Despite making just four of 12 free throws, the Bulldogs still found a way to win.

Hillsboro led 10-8 after a quarter behind eight points from Kaiden White. White added seven more in the second quarter.

Staunton stayed close by hitting three from long-range in the second quarter, and the game was 25-23 HIllsboro at the half.

Drake Paden struck for eight points in the third quarter, including a pair of threes, to give HIllsboro a 38-31 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

But the Toppers struggled in the fourth, making just two field goals and two free throws, while Staunton would tie the game up 46-46 with 1:31 left on freshman Cylis Cox’s long jumper.

Both teams had chances down the stretch to win it. A turnover by the Bulldogs with 20 seconds left gave the Hiltoppers the final chance, but they were unable to get the go-ahead shot to fall.

In overtime, Staunton would take its first lead and got a three-pointer from Brady Kinder which turned out to be the difference.

Down 53-52, the Hiltoppers last-ditch shot was off the mark as the Bulldogs picked up the tournament championship. Staunton’s first CHT title since 2009.

Staunton got 12 points each from Kinder (four three-point makes) and Dylan Hemann, while Griffin Bianco added 10 points and Ethan Booth had nine.

Hillsboro got 20 points from White and 17 from Paden. The Toppers made nine of 14 free throws. Both teams made seven three-point shots.

East Alton-WR 52, Bunker Hill 38

In the fifth place game, Tavion Walker had 16 points, while Jake Wells and Darren Spruill each had 14 as the Oilers beat the Minutemen.

EAWR led 15-8 after a quarter and never looked back, pulling away in the fourth quarter.

Devon Ralsten had 18 points and Matthew Weidner 10 for Bunker Hill.

Mt. Olive 57, Gillespie 48

In the seventh place game, Gillespie scored half of its points in the fourth quarter, but the Miners came up short against the Wildcats.

Mt. Olive led 27-17 at the half and 43-24 heading to the fourth quarter.

Quintin Kosowski scored 17 points for Mt. Olive, with Joey Baum adding 13 and Nick DeVries 11. Michael Robbins had 13 points for Gillespie, with Mason Barber adding nine.

Thursday’s Games

Mt. Olive 67, East Alton WR 52

Roger Conlee had 23 points and DeVries 15 as Mt. Olive held off East Alton-WR Thursday for their first win of the tournament.

Baum added 13 for the Wildcats, which led 15-8, 31-20 and 53-36 at the quarter breaks. Darren Spruill had 16 and Jake Wells 11 for the Oilers.

Hillsboro 54, Litchfield 47

Peyton Tester had 19 points as Hillsboro held off Litchfield to win the Green Pool late Thursday night.

Litchfield had closed within 42-39 entering the fourth quarter but the Hiltoppers held on. Paden added 11 and Jordan Gregg had 10 for the Toppers. Litchfield got 15 points from Cam Morris, 12 from Sam Painter and 10 from Chase Lauderdale.

Bunker Hill 52, Gillespie 48

The Minutemen picked up their first win of the year, rallying to beat the Miners Thursday afternoon.

Gillespie took an early 13-4 lead in the first quarter, and led 13-9 after a quarter. They opened a 30-18 lead late in the second before setting for a 30-22 halftime lead.

The Miners still led by seven, 41-34 late in the third before a Matthew Weidner three-pointer and a Jacob Weidner hoop made it 41-39 heading to the fourth quarter.

Bunker Hill used a 7-0 run to take its first lead of the game at 46-43 midway through the fourth quarter, and never looked back, making enough free throws to fend off the Miners.

M.Weidner had 19 and Devon Ralsten added 12 with J.Weidner 10 for Bunker Hill, which made 17 of 47 field goals and 14 of 22 free throws. Gillespie had just three players score – led by Dominik Taylor with 17; Robbins with 16 and Anthony Kravanya with 15. The Miners were 16 of 55 from the field and 11 of 14 at the foul line with 17 turnovers.

Wednesday’s games

Litchfield 51, Bunker Hill 35

Morris had 13 and Dre Holloway 12 as the Panthers held off Bunker Hill. The Minutemen led 14-8 after a quarter, but trailed 23-18 at half and 37-26 through three quarters.

Ralsten had 13 points for Bunker Hill.

Hillsboro 57, Gillespie 34

White scored 20 points, making four three-pointers, in the Toppers win over the Miners.

Hillsboro led 36-8 at the half. Gillespie got 14 points from Kravanya.

Staunton 81, Mt. Olive 69

The highest-scoring game of the tournament had the Bulldogs escaping with a win over the Wildcats.

The teams combined for 93 points in the first half. Staunton made nine three-pointers in the first half alone, led by Kinder and Cox with four each. Staunton led 24-20 after a quarter and 50-43 at halftime.

The game settled down after the halftime break, with Staunton using a 17-9 run to pull away from the Wildcats. Hemann had seven points in the third quarter.

Kinder finished with 23 points; Hemann had 18; Cox 16 and Booth 16 for the Bulldogs, which made 29 of 51 shots from the field and 14 of 22 free throws, with 19 turnovers.

Mt. Olive was led by Kosowski with 22 points and Conlee with 21. Baum added 14. The Wildcats made 27 of 65 shots from the field and seven of 21 free throws, with 17 turnovers.

—

GFNW falls in four-overtime thriller at Waverly tournament

They may not have advanced further along in the Waverly tournament, but it wasn’t for lack of effort for Greenfield/Northwestern’s boys basketball team.

Lincolnwood survived a four-overtime thriller on Thursday as part of the Waverly Holiday Tournament consolation bracket.

GFNW led 28-24 at half and fell behind 36-35 after three before forcing overtime, tied at 44.

The game was then tied at 50-50, 52-52 and 55-55 after the three overtimes.

Alas, the Lancers took charge in the fourth overtime for a 65-58 victory.

The Tigers made 19 of 33 free throws in the game and had seven three point baskets.

Hayden Lansaw scored 19 points on four three-pointers. Zane Thomson added 16 points, including eight of eight at the foul line. Dylan Pohlman and Ben Bayless had nine points each.

The Tigers had advanced in consolation bracket play by beating Greenview 51-20 on Wednesday.

Greenfield/Northwestern led just 14-12 after a quarter, but held Greenview to eight points over the final three quarters, including just one field goal over that stretch.

Bayless had 17 points for the Tigers.

North Mac completed tournament play at Waverly with a pair of losses.

Thursday, the Panthers lost 63-50 to Springfield Lutheran. Lutheran led at all the quarter stops.

Dane VanBuskirk had 13 points; Zayne Langellier had 12 and Sam Mount 11 for the Panthers.

North Mac lost Wednesday 47-21 to New Berlin. The Pretzels led 31-13 at halftime.

Mount had nine points, including seven of eight free throws, to pace North Mac.

—

Southwestern opened tournament play at the Bloomington State Farm Classic small boys school division Wednesday by losing to Bloomington Central Catholic 74-40.

The Saints outscored the Piasa Birds 29-2 in the second to lead 45-9 at intermission.

Ben Lowis had 13 points and seven rebounds. Justin Bailey added 11 points for Southwestern.

The Birds came right back on Thursday by dismantling Stanford Olympia 52-42.

Trailing by one, 20-19 at half, the Piasa Birds outscored the Spartans 21-9 in the third quarter.

Caden Heyen had 22 points and six rebounds for Southwestern.

Friday, the Birds met Fieldcrest. a 53-37 loss for Southwestern.

Southwestern trailed 15-11 after a quarter and 26-16 at half.

Lowis scored 16 points for Southwestern.

The Birds finished third in the consolation bracket by defeating St. Thomas More 67-59 Friday evening.

Lowis scored 27 points on nine of 10 free throws. Caleb Robinson added 16 points and Heyen finished with 14 points.

Members of the boys all-tournament team from the Carlinville Holiday Tournament, from left, are Will Walton of Carlinville, Quentin Kosowski of Mt. Olive, Sam Painter of Litchfield; Kaiden White and Drake Paden of Hillsboro; and Brady Kinder and Dylan Hemann of Staunton. Not pictured is Jake Wells of East Alton-Wood River.