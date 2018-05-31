Staunton boys a baseball sectional finalist

FLORA (May 31, 2018) – Homer-happy Staunton made a nine-run sixth inning hold up Wednesday, defeating conference rival Greenville 13-7 in the semifinals of the Flora baseball Class 2A Sectional.

Staunton improved to 24-4 and faced Teutopolis Saturday in the sectional final. Greenville finished 14-18-1.

The Comets had the early advantage, getting a two-run homer form Trent Hlafke in the opening inning to build a 3-0 lead.

A Ryan Best RBI-double in the third cut the deficit to 3-1, but Greenville responded with an RBI from Jonathan Barnes in building a lead of 5-1.

Staunton got three runs back in the fourth inning. Cullen McBride’s two-run double, and a passed ball allowed Staunton to get within 5-4.

Greenville got two runs in the bottom of the fifth as insurance tallies, taking a 7-4 lead.

But what happened in the sixth inning would break the backs of the Greenville faithful.

With one out, Marcus Karl tripled, scoring on a single by Best to make it a 7-5 Greenville lead.

Cy Cox then singled. A ground-ball out moved runners to second and third with two outs.

Austin Tallman delivered on an 01-1 count, hitting a three-run homer to put the Bulldogs in front for the first time in the game, 8-7.

Immediately following was a Griffin Bianco home run to make it 9-7.

If that wasn’t enough, the Bulldogs made sure it would be an uphill battle for Greenville the final two innings.

Devin Ray walked, and Frank Goss singled. McBride was hit by a pitch to load the bases.

Next up was Karl, who hit a grand slam home run to bust the game open at 13-7.

Cox got the win with four and two-third innings of relief, allowing one hit and two runs, one earned with eight strikeouts.

Nick Yates had allowed four earned runs and struck out three in two and a third innings.

Karl finished with a triple, homer and four RBIs and three runs; Best had a single, double and two RBIs; Cox had two hits; Tallman had a home run, single and three RBIs; Bianco had a home run and two runs; Ray scored twice; Goss had two runs and McBride had a single, double and two RBIs.

Barnes had two hits, including a double, with two runs and two RBIs for Greenville. Hlfaka had a two-run homer and Drew Frey scored three times.

Teutopolis 6, Staunton 1

Saturday’s sectional final had the Bulldogs meeting the defending state champions in Teutopolis.

A stellar Wooden Shoes team ended Staunton’s bid for its first sectional title in 24 years with a 6-1 victory.

Staunton finishes 24-5. The game got off to a good enough start as Karl opened the game with a home run to give Staunton a 1-0 lead.

Eric Kremer retired the next 10 hitters in order before giving way to Lee Hardiek, who hit two batters and allowed four Staunton hits over the final three and two-third innings of work.

But Staunton was unable to get any more runs across.

Teutopolis tied the game in the first on a home run from Hardiek against Ray.

In the third, Kremer’s double scored Cody Jansen to make it 2-1 Wooden Shoes.

Jansen homered in both the fifth and sixth innings to provide the Wooden Shoes with more insurance.

Jansen finished with three hits, including two homers and three RBIs. Hardiek added three hits and two runs.

McBride had two of Staunton’s five hits.

Ray struck out three in five innings, allowing four runs on 11 hits for Staunton.

Teutopolis defeated Benton 8-5 Monday at the Sauget Supersectional, and will defend its state title this weekend in Joliet.

Softball Sectional

Williamsville 13, Gillespie 2

At Gillespie, the Bullets ended the Miners season once again, this time capitalizing on some defensive miscues Wednesday in a sectional semifinal.

Emma Newton homered and drove home five runs for Williamsville, which jumped out to a 6-0 lead after two innings.

The Miners, which finished 24-5, got a sacrifice fly from Ally Clay in the fourth in scoring two runs to make it 6-2.

However, Williamsville answered with a seven-run fourth inning, and advanced to Saturday’s Sectional final against Alton Marquette.

Mikala Hayes and Mackenzie Kasarda both had a hit and run scored. Lexie Bussmann had the only other hit against Bullets’ pitcher Payton Long, who struck out eight in five innings.

Sydney Henrichs and Sydney Bires both pitched for Gillespie, with Henrichs striking out two.