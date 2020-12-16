Stanley Orr Eddington

Stanley Orr Eddington, 82, of Brighton, died at 5:25 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at St. Anthony’s Hospital, in Alton, surrounded by his children.

He was born Nov. 19, 1938 at Woodburn, to the late Lloyd “Jack” and Nellie Grace (Blumstein) Eddington.

He married Carolyn Yvonne Cooper on July 9, 1959, in Paragould, Ark. She preceded him in death on January 8, 2013.

He attended the Sterling rural grade school east of Brighton and was a member of the first graduating class of Southwestern High School in 1956.

He retired in 1998 from Granite City Steel after 37 years as a millwright and welder where he was instrumental in establishing the Millwright Apprenticeship Program. He also operated a trucking business, hauling water, grain, and livestock, retiring in 1994 after 30 years.

He was a trustee on the Brighton Cemetery Association, a Life Member of the NRA, a member of the Model T Ford Club of Greater St. Louis, and a U.S. Army veteran.

He liked to travel, camp, and share his life experiences through stories. He gave freely of his time and talents to help others. A life well lived was his example. Before he passed from this life, he confessed Jesus Christ as his Savior and was baptized into Christ’s Church.

He is survived by two daughters, Shelly Eddington of Charleston, Sherry Eddington of Godfrey; a son and daughter-in-law, Stanley and Julia Eddington of Brighton; three grandchildren, Lauren (Jason) Lawson, Emily (Kevin) Kwas, and Joshua Eddington; five great-grandchildren, Jace and Laina Lawson, Kenji, Rosalie and Rocco Kwas, one aunt, Edith Maher of Greenville, numerous cousins, brothers-in-law, Don (Patty) Cooper, Bill (Kathy) Cooper, Bob (Toni) Cooper, and sisters-in-law, Betty (Rick) Meyers, and Debra (Rich) Hawley.

Visitation will be from Tuesday, Dec. 22, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Anderson Funeral Home in Brighton immediately followed by a private family funeral service. Bill Cooper will officiate.

Burial will be in Brighton Cemetery where a brief graveside service will be held.

Due to COVID 19 restrictions we will ask that everyone stay in their vehicles and a member of the funeral home staff will direct you on when to come in.

Memorials may be made to the Brighton Cemetery Association.