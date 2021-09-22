Stan Tollman

Stan Tollman, 80, husband of Harriette Jameson Tollman, passed away on September 18, 2021 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Carlinville, he was the son of the late Lewis Alvin Tollman and Frances Stults Tollman.

Above all, Stan loved his family.

A man who bloomed wherever he was planted, Stan enjoyed gardening, cooking, and being outdoors. His career in treasury management included positions with Merrill Lynch, the First National Bank of Atlanta, South Carolina National Bank, the Bank of New Orleans, Tollman and Associates (his own firm), and Ingram Micro. After retirement, Stan worked with the Greenville County Board of Elections.

Stan was a member of Augusta Road Baptist Church and had been a Stephen Minister with Mauldin United Methodist Church.

In addition to his wife of 31 years, left to cherish his memory are three daughters, Monica Barnette (Roger), Julie Marsh (Bryon), and Caity Tollman; brother, Gary Tollman (Edith); sister Diane Gaasch (Roland); eight grandchildren, Robert, Francine, John, and Elizabeth Barnette, Isabel James, Darby, Garda, and Lulu Marsh, as well as many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service was held on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Southeast, with visitation to follow.

Family and friends who were unable to attend the service could view the Live Stream by clicking on the “Watch Livestream” button located on the main obituary page.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Miracle Hill Ministries, Regency Southern Care Hospice, or Augusta Road Baptist Church.

