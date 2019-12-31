Stacy Thomason

Stacy Lin Thomason, 43, of Bunker Hill, died at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, Mo. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. She was born Sept. 17, 1976, in Fort Hood, Texas to Richard Mayo Moulton, Jr. She married Allen Thomason. She was a photographer. Stacy was a wife, mother, sister and aunt. She is survived by her spouse, Allen Thomason of Bunker Hill; children, Allen Thomason, Jr. of Bunker Hill and Donald Thomason of Bunker Hill; sister, Andrea Pittman (Nolan) of Staunton; and brother, Richard Moulton III (Vanessa Barrett) of Gillespie; grandfather, Richard Moulton Sr.; grandmother, Mary Lou Moulton; nephews, Ryan Pittman, Joseph Thomason, Kristopher Thomason; and brother-in-law, Daniel Thomason (Meridith).

Stacy was preceded in death by her father and grandmother, Anna Sue Moulton.

Visitation was held Jan. 1, 2020 at Kravanya Funeral Home in Bunker Hill.

Memorials may be made to SLOCA in memory of Stacy Lin Thomason. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill, is in charge of the arrangements.