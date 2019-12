Stable scene: Griffel Farm live nativity

A beautiful silent night provided the backdrop for more than 200 people at the live nativity at Griffel Farm last weekend.

The stable scene of the birth of Christ was brought to life by junior high students. The annual Live Nativity is sponsored by the First Christian Church of Gillespie, Gillespie First United Methodist Church, and Zion Lutheran Church of Mt. Olive.

More than 200 people visited the live nativity at Griffel Farm last weekend.