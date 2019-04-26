St. Paul United Church of Christ presents The Last Supper

St. Paul United Church of Christ presents The

By: JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

On Apr. 18 – Maundy Thursday, congregation members and visitors gathered at the St. Paul United Church of Christ in Carlinville to witness an hour of drama, music and worship. For the first time since 2008, thirteen cast members performed a living dramatization of Leonardo da Vinci’s The Last Supper – a world-famous painting of Jesus Christ enjoying one final meal with his disciples prior to the day of his crucifixion. The inaugural performance was held in 1987.

After the prelude of “High on a Hill” and a scripture reading from the book of Mark, a four-group interpretation of the famous painting and scene took place as the church dimmed its lights. Each disciple – Nathaniel, James the Lesser, Andrew, Peter, Judas, John, James, Thomas, Philip, Matthew, Thaddaeus and Simon the Zealot – told of their relationship with Jesus in connection to a famous poem of betrayal, Is it I, Lord, Is it I?

The congregation then joined in Holy Communion and the Lord’s Prayer prior to hearing the fate of each apostle at the event’s conclusion. Following the benediction, all left in silent meditation as they reflected on the life of their Lord and Savior.

Songs were performed by the St. Paul Chancel Choir.

Members of the 2019 The Last Supper cast are Tyson Probst (Jesus), Mark Lohnes-Kanllakan (Nathaniel), Don Pool (James the Lesser), Chris Hammann (Andrew), Doug Eichen (Peter), Jason Allen (Judas), Rich McClain (John), Tony Wiggins (James), J.P Roberts (Thomas), Brian Mitchell (Philip), Jim Vanderpoel (Matthew), Wade Stults (Thaddaeus) and Andy Harding (Simon the Zealot). Enquirer~Democrat Photo by Jackson Wilson.