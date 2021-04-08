St. George Room donates to Carlinville Public Library

The St. George Room held a 9 ball pool tournament, fish fry by Jim Gracey and John Ambrose, raffles and 50/50 to raise money for the Carlinville Public Library. A check for $1,600 was presented to the library from the proceeds of the event. John Yowell was the winner of the 50/50 and donated his winnings back to the library. From left, are Peg Fehr, Carlinville Libary Board member; Gina Bellm, owner of the St. George Room; Janet Howard, director of the Carlinville Library and Tracey Little, a member of the A&F Ltd family for over 26 years and organizer of the event. Photo provided.