St. Francis to provide internet safety seminar

HSHS St. Francis Hospital will provide a free internet safety seminar for senior citizens Thursday, Aug. 8.

The event will be held from noon to 1 p.m. in the hospital’s lower level auditorium. It will be presented by Ryan Lewis, MBA, CISM, information security officer for Hospital Sisters Health System.

The event will discuss internet safety concerns that are facing senior citizens. Participants will also receive information on personal online security, PCI (credit/debit card), email security (phishing emails), phishing phone calls, best practices for keeping personal information secure and how to monitor personal information such as banking passwords and accounts.

The event is free. Boxed lunches will be served. Individuals who wish to attend should register by Mon., Aug. 5 to Maria Clark, community outreach facilitator, (217) 324-8206.