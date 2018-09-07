St. Francis Hospital to host stroke education seminar

LITCHFIELD (Sept. 6 2018) – HSHS St. Francis Hospital and HSHS Medical Group will host a free stroke education seminar from 5:30-7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 13, in the hospital auditorium.

Speakers will include Todd Elmore, M.D., FAAN, neurologist; Jacob Kitchener, M.D., vascular and interventional neurologist; and Niam Khoury, M.D., M.S., vascular and interventional neurologist. Those attending will see a live demonstration of the telehealth robot and learn about stroke warning signs and new comprehensive treatment plans. Free blood pressure checks will be available, and there will be a drawing for a gift basket filled with health and wellness items, as well as a free gift bag for all who attend. Refreshments will be provided.

Registration is requested; to register, email melissa.leonard@hshs.org or call (217) 324-8678.