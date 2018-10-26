St. Francis Hospital to host ladies’ wellness event

HSHS St. Francis Hospital in Litchfield will host a free Ladies Bee Well event from 5-8 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 1, at the hospital. It will be held on the lower level of the hospital in the cafeteria and auditorium and in the first-floor surgery waiting area.

The event will include prizes, wine, coffee, hors d’ouevres, giveaways, health screenings, educational opportunities, neck massages and more. The hospital gift shop will be open during the event, and a book and gift fair will be held.

Mack Dryden will be the featured speaker at 6:15 p.m. in the auditorium. He is a writer/comedian/actor who has appeared on The Tonight Show several times, acted in such shows as The Guardian and JAG, wrote for several network shows, survived a terrifying stay in an African prison and two types of cancer, and told stories about his life in Live Happy, Laugh Loud — Celebrating Cancer Survival.

Prize drawings will be held in the auditorium at 6:45 p.m.; individuals must be present to win. Prizes include an air fryer, wine basket, Nutribullet, Fit Bit, decorative fall wreath and more.

Refreshments will be available in the cafeteria. Wine tasting will be provided by Forsee Winery and coffee samples by Coffee Expresso of Litchfield. Hot hors d’ouevres will be provided by the hospital’s food and nutrition department.

Carol Jarden of Time Out and Relaxation Therapeutic Massage Clinic and Lisa Kruemmelbein of Always in Touch LLC will provide free neck massages in the first-floor surgery waiting area.

Health screenings available during the event will include blood pressure checks, blood sugar tests, skin cancer screenings, hearing tests, BMI tests and fall risk assessments.

Hospital colleagues and community members serve as the Ladies Bee Well Committee, including Paula Endress, Amy Cooper, Jane Martin, Miranda Bergman, Meghan Bilyeu, Nancy Hyam, Elisa Feldmann, Meghan Bertolino, Sharon Cordani, Jennifer Henrichs, Marilyn Pastrovich, Joanne Van Leer and Melissa Leonard.

Registration is required for the event. To register, call the hospital at (217) 324-8768. Those attending the event should enter via the front lobby of the hospital. All participant will receive a registration package, including coupons and a gift from the Auxiliary Gift Shop.

Members of the committee organizing St. Francis Hospital’s Ladies Bee Well event include, from left, Paula Endress, Amy Cooper, Jane Martin, Miranda Bergman, Meghan Bilyeu, Nancy Hyam, Elisa Feldmann and Meghan Bertolino.