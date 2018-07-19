St. Francis Hospital honors first family to utilize maternity suite

St. Francis Hospital honors first family to utilize

LITCHFIELD (July 19, 2018) – HSHS St. Francis Hospital recently honored Luke and Sweet O’Neal of Troy as the first family to utilize the new maternity surgical suite which recently opened at the hospital.

The new spacious operating room is located within the Women and Infants Center on the fourth floor. The location and flexible layout improves function and safety of patient care. It allows for faster patient transit time from patient labor/delivery rooms to the OR suite. The room has optimal design for patient safety, comfort and convenience.

Elaine Fisher, MD, Litchfield Family Practice Center, was the physician who delivered the O’Neal’s fourth son, Pierce.

Explaining her experience when utilizing the new surgery room, Mrs. O’Neal said, “Everything went fabulous. It was very convenient. I love the staff and the care you give here.”

In honor of the event, Elisa Feldmann, the manager of the department, presented the couple with a $50 gift certificate from the hospital’s gift shop and a new nap sack for the baby.

Pictured are Dr. Elaine Fisher, Sweet O’Neal holding baby Pierce, Luke O’Neal, and Elisa Feldmann, RN manager of the Women and Infants Center at St. Francis Hospital.