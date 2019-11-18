SRT announces Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

By JORDAN GRUCZA

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

The Summer Repertory Theatre Board has announced they will present “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” as next year’s summer musical. Kat Yeager, who previously directed “I Don’t Have a Clue,” is set to direct the musical.

“We’ve done Joseph before, about 20 years ago,” said board member Diane Hardy. “Our set designer, Leland Smith, worked on it the first time and he said he’d love to revisit it again. It was the first show he worked on for us.”

Hardy stated the board had narrowed the choices down to “Joseph,” “Grease” and “Sister Act.”

“One of the biggest things to consider is that Summer Repertory has grown so much,” said Hardy. “We used to only have casts of 20 to 40 people. Last year, with Mary Poppins it was about 65.”

Tentative dates have been scheduled, but the board isn’t ready to announce anything concrete, which usually happens at the beginning of the year.