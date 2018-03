Spring sports update: Monday games postponed

CARLINVILLE (March 19, 2018) – To almost no one’s surprise, Monday afternoon’s wet weather has forced the postponement of a pair of Carlinville sporting events.

The Cavies’ home baseball game against Auburn and the softball home game against Pleasant Plains have been postponed due to inclement weather hitting the area.

Update at 2:11 p.m. – Girls’ soccer game Carlinville at Jersey has been postponed as well.

-Eric Becker