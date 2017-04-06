Spring sports continue despite wet weather

Despite a lack of consistent good weather, some area schools were able to get in some game action in the last week. Here’s a look back at county action.

Soccer

Staunton 0, Greenville 0 (PK)

Staunton edged Greenville in penalty kicks to win a Litchfield/Staunton tournament contest last Wednesday.

Staunton finished 2-0 in pool play and played for the tournament championship on Saturday, losing 8-0 to Trenton Wesclin.

Pana 7, Gillespie 0

At Gillespie, the Miners and Panthers was the lone Monday game to get in game action.

Pana is 5-0 and has not allowed a goal this season.

Softball

Gillespie 7, Triad 0

At Troy, the Miners shutout the Knights in a Wednesday afternoon softball contest, outhitting Triad 16-3 in the process.

The Miners improved to 5-1.

A scoreless tie was broken in the fourth inning, as Sydney Henrichs singled and came around to score a single by MacKenzy Mix.

The Miners scored four runs in the fifth inning. Ally Clay produced two runs with a double and Ally Bires added an RBI-single. Addison Bryant added an RBI-single to make it 5-0.

In the seventh, Bryant tripled in a run and scored on a wild pitch to make it a 7-0 game.

Bryant struck out five and pitched a three-hit shutout for Gillespie. She added a triple, single and two RBIs. Rylee Jarman had three hits. Rylee Sarti had two hits, as did Sydney Henrichs, who scored twice.

Clay had two hits with two RBIs, and Bires had three hits and an RBI.

Gillespie 20, Greenville 1

At Greenville, the Rylee’s riled up the Miner offense, as Jarman and Sarti combined for six hits, six runs and nine RBIs in a Friday night conference win.

Gillespie scored 11 times in the second after falling behind 1-0.

The Miners had three in the third and six in the fourth inning.

Jarman had three hits, three runs and four RBIs for Gillespie. Sarti had three hits, three runs and five RBIs. Lexie Bussman homered and drove in three runs, and Bires had a double and three RBIs. Mackenzie Kasarda and Clay also had two RBIs each.

Bryant struck out nine and pitched a three-hitter for Gillespie.

Tri City 15, Mt. Olive 3

At Buffalo, Tri City rolled to victory in the MSM Conference, behind a four-run third and nine-run fourth inning.

Courtney Kernich tripled for the Wildcats, but Georgia Miller had seven RBIs including a home run for the Tornadoes.

Rachael Kernich struck out eight but took the loss.

Waltonville 4, Gillespie 3

Gillespie 10, Teutopolis 0

At Vandalia, the Miners split a pair of games at the Vandalia softball tournament Saturday.

Waltonville got three in the third and held on to beat Gillespie 4-3.

Bryant struck out six, while Clay went two for three and Jarman hit a double.

Gillespie blanked Teutopolis behind Henrichs eight strikeout, one-hit effort in the circle.

Henrichs also went two for three with an RBI, and Megan Bray had two singles, a double and RBI for Gillespie.

Staunton 18, Ill. Lutheran 0

Staunton 8, Pawnee 4

At Pawnee, the Bulldogs earned a pair of Saturday softball wins.

Staunton scored four in the fourth and 10 more in the sixth en route to victory over Illinois Lutheran by an 18-0 score.

Kaleigh Pirok and Lauren Mathis combined on a four-hitter in the circle for Staunton.

Marcy McCalla homered, tripled, singled, scored three and drove in four runs for Staunton. Savannah Welch had two doubles and two RBIs and Grace Nichols had two hits, two runs and two RBIs. Pirok homered and drove home two runs, scoring twice.

Madelyn Legendre and Rebecca Calderaro each drove in two runs. Natalie Gusewelle scored three times.

In the second game, an 8-4 win over Pawnee, Nichols got the win, scattering 10 hits. She also homered and drove in two runs.

Staunton led 2-1 after one and 3-2 after three. It was tied 4-4 when Staunton got four runs in the bottom half to win it.

McCalla had a double, two singles and two RBIs. Ashleigh Painter doubled, singled and scored a run.

Baseball

Hardin Calhoun 2, Staunton 1

At Staunton, the host Bulldogs were held to one hit in a 2-1 loss to Hardin Calhoun Wednesday afternoon.

Staunton got on the board first, with a run in the third inning. Marcus Karl reached on an error, scoring on Nick Yates’ RBI-single to make it 1-0.

Hardin Calhoun scored twice in the fifth to grab the lead. Easton Clark’s two-run double scored Ty Bick and Logan Swan with the tying and go-ahead runs.

Yates took the hard-luck loss, pitching four and two-thirds innings, allowing two runs on four hits with three walks and six strikeouts. Ryan Billings struck out two in two and a third innings of relief, with one walk and one hit.

Chandler Sievers struck out six in the complete game win.

Greenville 6, Gillespie 2

At Greenville, the Comets scored five in the fifth to beat the Miners in the conference opener for each team.

Tate Wargo had a double, single and RBI for Gillespie (3-3, 0-1). Adam Boeck also had two hits. Rylee Bernot took the loss for the Miners.

Southwestern 9, Routt 0

Southwestern 4, Routt 1

At Jacksonville, the Piasa Birds got their first wins of the season by sweeping Jacksonville Routt Saturday, including a combined no-hitter.

Collin Baumgartner pitched four innings of hitless ball, striking out 11.

Ben Lowis combined on the no-hitter with three innings of relief, striking out four.

Troy Evans finished two for three with three RBIs. Eddie Bolin had four hits, including a double, scored twice and drove in a run.

Dakotah Corby added four hits, including a double, a run and two RBIs. Lowis had two runs and a hit for Southwestern.

In game two, the Birds completed the sweep with a 4-1 win, scoring twice in the seventh for insurance.

Brock Seymour doubled, singled twice and drove in a run for Southwestern. Corby added two hits. Lowis had three hits, including a double and an RBI.

Seymour picked up the win, striking out four over five innings.