Spring art classes at Gillespie Library

Acrylic painting workshops will be held at the Gillespie Library, 201 W. Chestnut, Gillespie. Participants will learn some creative art techniques using materials such as chalk, plastic bags and q-tips.

The workshops will meet on Mondays from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in the upper room of the library. March 18 workshop will be a field of sunflowers; March 25 Faux wood art and April 1 hummingbirds and hollyhocks with artist, Gloria Darr of Brush Strokes, as the instructor. Class are for adults and teens with materials provided.

To sign up for classes or for more information, call Gillespie Library at 217-839-3614 or Gloria Darr at 618-729-4333.