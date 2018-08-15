Sports update: CMS baseball opens with win

CARLINVILLE (Aug. 15, 2018) – Carlinville Middle School baseball opened its fourth year of competition Monday by shutting out Mt. Olive at home 12-0 in a 2M conference battle.

Henry Kufa pitched four no-hit innings, striking out seven, and Liam Tieman completed the no-hitter with one inning, striking out two.

Kolton Costello hit two doubles, a single, scored three and drove in five runs for CMS (1-0). Zach Reels had a double, triple and three runs scored, while Ryenn Hart had two hits a run and three RBIs. Connor Strutner had a hit and two RBIs; Jake Schwartz had a hit and RBI; Tieman scored a run; Sam Quarton had a hit and two runs; Bryce Wiedner scored a run; and Camden Naugle had a hit and run scored.

The Junior Cavies had 12 hits and 12 RBIs in the game with four extra base hits, striking out just once.

For Mt. Olive, Owen Crawford, Sam Mahan and Isiah Johnson all had base on balls.