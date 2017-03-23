Sports spring into action

3 23 17

Softball

Greenfield/NW 13, Triopia 3

At Concord, the Greenfield/Northwestern Tigers opened the softball season by defeating Concord Triopia on Thursday afternoon.

GFNW led 3-2 after three innings, but broke the game open with a four-run fourth and a six-run fifth inning.

The 14-hit Tiger attack was spearheaded by Peyton Arnett and Megan Jones with three hits each. Jones scored three times, and drove in five runs with two doubles. Arnett had a double and four RBIs.

Kaitlin Martin had two hits and scored twice. Kassidy Walters also scored twice. Madison Graham had two hits, two runs and an RBI.

Arnett struck out eight over five innings, allowing four hits and two earned runs with four walks, to get the win.

Staunton 10, Lincolnwood 0

At Staunton, the Bulldogs won their season opener behind a complete-game four-hit shutout by pitcher Grace Nichols.

Nichols struck out nine and walked two. The Bulldogs scored four runs in the second, a run in the fourth and five runs in the sixth inning.

Marcy McCalla had two hits, as did Kaleigh Pirok. Madison Bertals had tow hits and four RBIs and Savannah Welch had two hits and three RBIs.

Hillsboro 5, Mt. Olive 2

At Mt. Olive, the Wildcats lost their season opener at home, as the Toppers came back from an early 2-0 deficit.

Mt. Olive scored both of its runs in the second inning. Hillsboro scored four runs over the last three innings to come from behind.

Rachael Kernich took the loss, striking out seven, allowing three earned runs on nine hits for the Wildcats.

Jill Niehaus went two for three offensively for the Wildcats.

Jersey 12, Greenfield/NW 3

At Greenfield, Jersey took down the Tigers Monday evening in a non-conference softball game.

Taylor Schramm went three for four with a run scored for the Tigers, while Haylei Schaff scored twice. Laiken Heavner, Katelyn Heavner and Graham had RBIs for Greenfield (1-2).

Edwardsville 12, Gillespie 9

At Gillespie, the Miners had the lead and a chance to win back-to-back years against a strong softball power in Edwardsville Monday night.

But a seven-run sixth inning erased an 8-5 deficit as the Tigers held on to beat Gillespie.

Bryant struck out 12 and allowed four earned runs. Gillespie had five errors defensively.

Mackenzie Kasarda doubled, while Bryant and Rylee Sarti had two hits each for the Miners.

Litchfield 7, Mt. Olive 6

At Mt. Olive, Litchfield plated five runs in the fourth to overcome a 4-2 deficit, and rallied to beat the Wildcats.

Kernich struck out seven and allowed 11 hits for the Wildcats in the circle. She also had a double and single in the contest.

Brianna Henke had two hits for Mt. Olive (0-2).

Baseball

Princeville 19, Greenfield/NW 0

Greenfield/Northwestern’s baseball team lost a pair at Saturday’s Turf Jamboree at Lenz Field in Jacksonville.

The Princes beat the Tigers 19-0 behind a 13-run second inning.

Cole Arnett and Clinton Nettles had the lone hits for GFNW.

Midland 4, Greenfield/NW 2

Midland’s Timberwolves defeated the Tigers 4-2 in the first game of the day.

Midland had a three-run first after the Tigers had an early 1-0 lead in the top half.

Arnett had two hits and a run scored, while Matt Walker, Devin Chaudoin, Levi Stuart, Zane Thomson and Hayden Lansaw all had one hit for GFNW (0-3 overall).

Staunton 6, Morrisonville 5 (8)

At Staunton, the Bulldogs walked off with a season-opening win, scoring in the bottom of the eighth Monday to beat Morrisonville.

The Mohawks had tied the game 5-5 with a three-run seventh after Staunton held a 5-2 lead. Alec Piper had three hits, as did Griffin Bianco, who added two RBIs. Cullen McBride and Ryan Billings had two hits each, with Billings scoring twice and McBride driving one in.

Eric Hasquin had two hits, a run and two RBIs.

Freshman Devin Ray got the win with one and two-thirds innings of relief, striking out two. Nick Yates struck out six in three innings of work to start the game.

Hillsboro 11, Bunker Hill 1

At Hillsboro, the Toppers scored in five of the six innings played, defeating the Minutemen Monday night.

Dane Sellars, Braden Morris and Ben Kahl had hits for the Minutemen, all of which were doubles.

Mt. Olive 10, Litchfield 7

At Mt. Olive, the Wildcats rallied twice to beat the Purple Panthers Monday night.

Litchfield led 2-0 in the third before a three-run Wildcat rally in the bottom half gave them the lead.

Litchfield scored five runs in the fourth to lead 7-3. Mt. Olive would score three in the fourth, then four in the sixth to pull out the comeback.

Andrew Jones homered, singled and drove in five runs for the Wildcats in their season opener. Daniel Buns, Caden Monke and Mitchell Bumgardner all had two hits, with Monke adding a double.

Jones also got the win for Mt. Olive, striking out four and allowing two hits over three and a third innings. Monke struck out seven in three and two-thirds innings.

Soccer

North Mac 6, Southwestern 2

Rachael Jackson scored two first half goals for Southwestern, but the Piasa Birds lost at North Mac in Girard Saturday.

It was 2-2 at half before the Panthers scored four unanswered in the second half.

Alexis Allen had an assist for Southwestern.

Bailey Stauffer scored three goals for North Mac, Emily Harris scored twice and Shelby Moore also had a goal for the Panthers, which made six goals on 10 shots.