Spelling bee winners named

Carlinville Intermediate School held its fourth and fifth grade spelling bee Thursday, Feb. 23.

In the fourth-grade competition, Kale Barkley won in the 43rd round by spelling the word “portable.” Roy Schrodt placed second. Other participants were Emily Barbre, Nate Dyer, Mason Gilpin, Chris Hancock, Caleb Kolsto and Sidney Tawfall.

Kanyon Talkington won the fifth-grade competition in the 21st round by spelling the word “flicker.” Makaela Chaudoin placed second. Also participating were Zach Chapman, Jack Goby, Ryan Hancock, Lily Morse, Ryken Newby and Charlie Stewart.

4th: Fourth-grade spelling bee participants were, back row, from left, Caleb Kolsto, Emily Barbre, Sidney Tawfall and Nate Dyer; front row, Kale Barkley (first place), Roy Schrodt (second place), Chris Hnacock and Mason Gilpin.

5th: Fifth-grade spelling bee contestants were, back row, from left, Ryken Newby, Jack Goby, Ryan Hancock and Zach Chapman; front row, Makaela Chaudoin (second place), Kanyon Talkington (first place), Lily Morse and Charlie Stewart.