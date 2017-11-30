Southwestern third at MEL tournament

EDWARDSVILLE (Nov. 30, 2017) – One of the early turkey tournaments on the boys side took place at Metro East Lutheran last week, where a couple of county schools did battle.

Southwestern’s Piasa Birds would win three of four games to take third place, while Gillespie won its final game of the tournament in the 15th place game.

Friday, the Piasa Birds met up with eventual champion Alton Marquette, and the Birds stayed with the Explorers early in the contest.

Marquette led 24-17 after one quarter of play. However, Southwestern would score just nine points over the last three quarters, resulting in a 61-26 loss.

The Birds were outscored 19-0 in the third quarter.

Ben Lowis made four of five shots from the field for 10 points, including a pair of three-pointers. Ryne Hanslow had five rebounds and E.J. Kahl had three assists. The Birds were 11 of 27 from the field and had 22 turnovers.

Saturday in the third place game against Waterloo Gibault, the Birds edged the Hawks by a 54-52 score.

Southwestern (3-1) led 13-6 after a quarter and 25-16 at the half. Gibualt made a third quarter run to tie the game at 35-35 through three quarters.

Southwestern held on for the win.

Justin Bailey made all four three-point attempts and six of seven shots from the field, finishing with 16 points for the Piasa Birds. Ben Lowis was six of nine from the field for 13 points and Caden Heyen added 11 points. Lowis had nine rebounds and Caleb Robinson had five assists.

Southwestern was 21 of 42 from the field, eight of 15 from long range and four of six at the foul line with 14 turnovers.

Litchfield 48, Gillespie 43

The Miners fell to 0-3 in tournament play Friday with a loss to the Purple Panthers.

Litchfield had a 26-17 lead at the half. The Miners outscored the Purple Panthers in the second half but came up short.

Anthony Kravanya and Michael Robbins had 15 points each for Gillespie.

Gillespie 56, Dupo 39

Saturday, the Miners faced off with Dupo in the 15th place game.

Gillespie opened an 18-10 lead after a quarter and rolled to a 56-39 victory over the Tigers, their first win of the season.

Robbins had 16 points and Kravanya 11 for the Miners (1-3) who had nine players enter the scoring column.

Mulberry Grove Tournament

South Central 65, Mt. Olive 48

At the Mulberry Grove Tournament on Saturday, Mt. Olive lost in the third-place game to South Central 65-48.

Mt. Olive finished 2-2 in tournament play, having beaten Ramsey 83-52 on Wednesday to finish pool play at 2-1.

South Central led 19-12 after a quarter and maintained a slight lead of 31-25 at half and 45-37 through three quarters before pulling away with a 20-11 run in the fourth.

The Wildcats were led by Joey Baum with 15 points and Quintin Kosowski had 10 points.