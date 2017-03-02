Southwestern falls in regional final, 52-29

After a pretty good beginning, things fell apart quickly for Southwestern’s boys basketball team Friday night in the Class 2A Carlinville Regional championship game against Nashville.

The Hornets used a 30-5 run bridging the middle two quarters to pull away and hide for a 52-29 victory over the Piasa Birds.

Piasa Southwestern ends its season at 19-10, while the 19-12 Hornets advance to their own sectional to play conference-rival Pinckneyville on Tuesday night.

Ben Lowis scored Southwestern’s first four points on a pair of baskets in the first quarter. Later, Collin Baumgartner hit a shot and Justin Bailey’s steal and layup made it an 8-4 Birds lead.

It would not last as Nashville got a putback basket and a three-point basket, both by Hayden Heggemeier, as Nashville closed the quarter on a 10-0 run.

Ryan Brink drilled a three-pointer as the first quarter time expired, making it 14-8 Hornets after one quarter.

Southwestern opened the second quarter with another Lowis hoop, and a three-pointer by Caleb Robinson moments later made it a 17-13 Nashville advantage.

But the Hornets then went on a 30-5 lead to extend a 17-13 lead to 47-18 late in the third quarter.

The Hornets went on a 12-2 run to end the first half, with Brink hitting a pair of three-pointers and Brogan Kemp adding four points during the run, which ended with Nashville leading 29-15 at the half.

Nashville opened the third quarter scoring the first nine points before a Baumgartner three-point play ended the drought.

However, Nashville would score nine more points in succession after that, led by Brink with a three-point basket and a three-point play to make it 47-18.

Bailey countered with a three-point basket and a free throw, but Southwestern trailed 47-22 after three quarters.

The Hornets were held to five points in the fourth quarter, but Southwestern countered with just seven of its own, leading to a 52-29 final for Nashville.

The Birds, which were 11 of 37 from the field and five of nine at the foul line with seven turnovers, was led by Baumgartner’s 11 points in his final high school game. Bailey and Lowis added six points each.

Nashville got 17 points from Brink and 11 from Kemp. The Hornets made 21 of 39 shots from the field and five of 10 free throws with eight turnovers in the contest.