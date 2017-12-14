Southwestern eighth graders playing for state title

METAMORA (Dec. 14, 2017) – Piasa Southwestern won twice on Saturday in the Class 8-3A girls state basketball tournament at Germantown Hills Middle School.

Thus, the Piasa Birds are playing for a state championship on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. against Teutopolis.

The Piasa Birds (25-1) won in overtime against Tolono Unity 31-29 and then bumped off New Berlin 32-24 behind a strong fourth quarter to reach the state title game.

Coach Steve Wooley’s squad led 16-4 at halftime against Unity, only to see the lead dwindle away in the second half.

Unity outscored Southwestern 11-2 in the third and 9-6 in the fourth as they forced overtime, tied at 24-24.

Southwestern used a 7-5 burst in overtime to hold on for the win.

Morgan Durham scored nine points, all from the foul line, to lead Southwestern, while Whitney Keith scored seven points on two three-pointers made.

SW was 17 of 42 from the foul line.

The win put the Birds in the semifinals Saturday evening against New Berlin (17-9).

New Berlin used a strong second quarter to go ahead 17-11 at halftime. Southwestern cut the deficit to 24-21 after three quarters.

Southwestern then held New Berlin scoreless in the fourth quarter, going on an 11-0 run to make its way to the state title game.

Durham scored 11 points for Southwestern. Addie Green added nine points and Cami Bolin had eight points. They were eight of 13 at the foul line.

Teutopolis made the championship game by beating Watseka Glenn Raymond 27-20 and the host Germantown Hills squad 35-25.