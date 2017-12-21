Southwestern boys take down Breese Mater Dey

Southwestern boys take down Breese Mater Dey

PIASA (Dec. 21, 2017) – Southwestern improved to 7-1 in boys basketball action Friday night by holding off Breese Mater Dei 56-51 in non-conference action at Piasa.

The Birds led 17-10 after a quarter but had that lead cut to 28-27 at halftime. SW led 48-43 through three quarters.

Justin Bailey made three three-pointers, finishing with 15 points. Ben Lowis hit six of eight shots from the field for 13 points and Caden Heyen had 11.

The Piasa Birds shot 58 percent from the field (21 of 36) and were six of seven at the foul line with 16 turnovers.

Bailey added seven assists and Lowis had five rebounds.

Mt. Olive 66, Greenfield/NW 52

At Mt. Olive, the Wildcats won a battle of wild animal teams, as they took down the Tigers of Greenfield/Northwestern Thursday night.

GFNW opened a 25-22 halftime lead but were outscored by the Wildcats 24-6 in the third quarter.

Mt. Olive made 11 three pointers in the game. Quintin Kosowski had four of them, finishing with a game-high 26 points. Joey Baum finished with 15 points.

The Tigers were led by Ben Bayless with 18 points and Zane Thomson with 10.

Greenville 69, Gillespie 23

At Greenville, Michael Robbins had 12 points for the Miners, but the Comets rolled in an SCC contest.

It was just a 14-10 Comets lead after a quarter, but Greenville outscored Gillespie 45-7 in the middle quarters.

Nokomis 68, Mt. Olive 46

At Mt. Olive, the Wildcats stayed close with the Redskins in the first half but lost a conference clash Friday night.

Down just 30-27 at half, the Wildcats were outscored 17-5 in the third quarter and 38-19 in the second half.

Roger Conlee had 15 points for Mt. Olive, with Kosowski adding 10.

New Berlin 47, North Mac 44

At Girard, the Panthers fell to 3-4 on the season, 0-4 in Sangamo Conference play as the Pretzels rallied in the fourth quarter.

North Mac led 34-23 entering the fourth quarter, but were outscored 24-10 the final eight minutes.

Sam Mount had 18 points and Zayne Langellier 12 for the Panthers.

Pana 56, Staunton 43

At Pana, the Panthers outlasted the Bulldogs Friday night.

Pana led 31-16 at the half and were never headed.

Brady Kinder had 15 points and Dylan Hemann 12 for Staunton (2-3, 1-3 SCC).

Metro East Luth. 46, Bunker Hill 23

At Edwardsville, the Knights beat Bunker Hill in a conference game Friday night.

MEL led 17-4 after a quarter and 28-9 at the half against the 0-5 Minutemen.

Michael Castleberry had eight points to lead Bunker Hill.