Southwestern boys rally, end North Mac’s three-year county reign

Southwestern boys rally, end North Mac’s three-year county

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

The Southwestern High School boys’ basketball team has always thrived every time the Macoupin County tournament has been played in Gillespie.

The 103rd rendition was the fourth held in ‘The Pit’ and the Piasa Birds kept their winning tradition alive with a stunning upset of top-seeded North Mac in a classic championship game Jan. 21. Southwestern is now tied with Staunton for the second most county titles all-time with 15 and has reigned in each of the four tournaments that have been played in the historic Gillespie High School gymnasium, with the other victories coming in 1988, 2006 and 2015.

“We were a resilient bunch all week,” said Southwestern head coach Jason Darr. “That’s really all you can ask for as a coach. The boys executed the plays we asked them to and we hit some big shots.”

The biggest heave was an equalizing three-pointer from All-Tournament team member Carson Cooley that evened the score at 34-34 with six seconds remaining in regulation. Despite the players and fans being in a massive frenzy after the Birds had rallied from an eight-point deficit, Darr immediately stressed during a timeout that there was still more basketball to be played in a 40-37 overtime win.

“We told them we still have four minutes to go,” Darr said. “We still had to execute, be patient, take good shots, lock up defensively and not give up offensive rebounds. [North Mac] gets one shot contested and we go get the board.”

Despite being a much smaller team in terms of overall size, Southwestern held clear-cut favorite North Mac to just three points down the extra stretch and slayed a giant that had won the county tournament three years in a row.

“They deserved it,” North Mac head coach T.J. Wilson said of Southwestern. “They got all of the 50/50 balls and they made the shots and free throws when they needed to make them.”

In addition to celebrating his 150th career victory, Darr got to experience being drenched for the first time when the players ambushed him with a bottled water shower in the locker room after the game.

“That was interesting,” Darr said. “I kind of had an idea that something was about to happen because my buddy that kept the scorebook said he needed my phone for a second right before I went in there. It was a good time.”

Southwestern improved to 9-12 overall. The Piasa Birds have now won five of their last seven games after starting the season playing a tough schedule, which Darr credited as the main reason his team was prepared for what a tough pride of Panthers brought to the table.

“We were getting beat by a lot of teams, for instance, down at the Columbia tournament, that were a lot bigger, stronger and faster than us,” Darr said. “Those past experiences and challenges really toughened us up for a game like this.”

For North Mac, which dropped to 8-8, its glaring offensive inconsistencies proved to be an Achilles’ heel and spoiled what would have been a historic triumph. The defense held the Piasa Birds to a 29 field goal percentage on 14 of 48 shooting and put the Panthers in a position of becoming the first team to four-peat since Gillespie did it in 1953-1956. Unfortunately, it was a wasted effort because North Mac only hit 11 shots.

“You simply need to put time in the gym outside of practice if you want to be a better shooter and we just don’t have a lot of kids that do that right now,” said Wilson. “Until that changes, we’re not going to become better at it. The kids play hard, I love them and they don’t give me any problems. However, at some point, you have to realize that the definition of insanity is doing the same things over and over and expecting a different result.”

Another hiccup was the inability to finish. Up until the end, North Mac was controlling the overall flow of the game. The Panthers had a lead after each of the first three quarters – 9-8 after one, 17-13 at the half and 23-18 after the third, before collapsing in crunch time.

“We’ve had these finishes before,” Wilson said. “At some point you have to have some mental toughness. You have to be able to handle pressure and so far we haven’t done a good job with that.”

Cooley led the victorious Birds with nine points. Hank Bouillon and Lane Gage both added eight tallies. Collin Robinson contributed seven points. Charlie Darr scored five points, including a three that brought Southwestern within two points in the final minute of the fourth quuarter and Quinten Strohbeck (three points) rounded out the balanced offensive attack.

Austin Dohleman put down 11 points for the Panthers and was backed by All-Tournament team members J.T. Alexander (10 points) and Mick Downs (nine points).

Carlinville takes down Staunton for third place

Leading by a slim 29-27 margin, Carlinville scored 22 points in the fourth quarter and pulled away for a 51-40 win over Staunton in the third place contest Jan. 20.

Ryenn Hart (12 points) and Ethen Siglock (11 points) chalked up 23 points as a duo while knocking down seven shots from beyond the arc for the Cavaliers, which needed an offensive performance like that to wash away the brutal memory of a 32-20 loss to North Mac the previous night.

Cole Sternickle put up 17 points for the Bulldogs in defeat. Braden Buffington added 11 tallies and All-Tournament team member Cayden Silvester scored nine points.

Carlinville improved to 8-11 overall. Staunton, which lost to Southwestern in the semifinals of the winner’s bracket, fell to 5-12.

Bunker Hill rallies to fifth place finish over Gillespie

Bunker Hill fell behind 33-31 at the end of the third quarter after taking a 22-19 lead into the half, but responded with a 16-7 run down the stretch and took down

Gillespie, 47-40, in the fifth place game Jan. 20.

Grant Burch splashed four threes and led the charge for the Minutemen with 20 points, earning himself a spot on the All-Tournament roster.

Tristan Wargo scored 13 points for the Miners. Kamryn Link added nine points.

Bunker Hill is 7-12 overall.

Gillespie is 3-12. The Miners defeated Mt. Olive 46-43 Jan. 19.