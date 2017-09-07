South Mac scores early, often in winning home opener over Blue Ridge

South Mac scores early, often in winning home
MT. OLIVE (Sept. 7, 2017) – The excitement of the first home game in history for the South Mac Chargers program Friday night against Blue Ridge was certainly evident at Mt. Olive High School.
The fans were treated to a game-opening kickoff for a score, and their home-town Chargers trounced the visiting Blue Ridge Knights from Farmer City, 53-6.
Quentin Kosowski took the opening kickoff back 74 yards for a touchdown to start things off right for the Chargers (1-1). The hosts would be unkind in building a 26-0 first quarter lead, taking advantage of a couple of turnovers by the Knights.
After recovering a fumble, Jonny Darrah scored on a 14-yard run to give the Chargers a 12-0 lead just 1:46 into the contest.
An interception by South Mac’s Bryce Parish led to a Braden Morris 17-yard touchdown and an 18-0 lead with 8:22 left in the first quarter.
Darrah added a 19-yard touchdown late in the first quarter for a 26-0 lead.
Blue Ridge, held without a first down until midway through the second quarter, had to watch as Morris scored on a 51-yard touchdown rush up the middle early in the second quarter.
Damin Jones scored on a two-yard touchdown after a 33-yard run later in the half, and the Chargers led 40-0 at the half.
It did get worse for Blue Ridge, as a 65-yard interception return for a touchdown by Devon Ralston early in the third quarter extended the lead to 47-0. Jones scored on a four-yard touchdown late in the third quarter and the Chargers took a 53-0 lead to the fourth quarter.
Looking for the shutout, the Chargers didn’t quite get it as sophomore Dominic Gentry on his first carry of the game, rumbled 30 yards around left end to get the Knights on the board. Gentry, with 44 yards on just two carries, led Blue Ridge in yardage for the game.
Jones had 96 yards rushing on five carries for South Mac, while Morris added 51 yards on five carries. Darrah had six rushes for 53 yards. All three scored two times on the ground.
Morris completed two of five passes for 24 yards.
The Chargers will host Pawnee Friday night in Bunker Hill, at 7 p.m.
Southwestern 36, Litchfield 34
For the second straight year, the Purple Panthers nearly beat the Piasa Birds, but Southwestern held on for a 36-34 victory Friday night.
It was another wild affair between the two schools, as the Piasa Birds (2-0) took a 30-20 halftime lead on the Purple Panthers (0-2).
Caleb Robinson completed 10 of 19 passes for 231 yards and three scores for Southwestern. Jack Little caught four passes for 94 yards and two scores. Colton Bachman caught two passes for 65 yards.
Greenville 40, Staunton 16
Staunton had visions of an upset road win, leading 10-7 in the second quarter at Greenville, but the Comets took charge in the second half. Both teams are 1-1.
Greenville led 20-10 at the half and gradually pulled away.
For Staunton, quarterback Griffin Bianco completed four of 13 passes for 97 yards. Drew Mullinex rushed for 76 yards on 18 carries and had a 39-yard reception in the contest.
North Mac 28, New Berlin 21
At New Berlin, the Panthers held on, outscoring the Pretzels 14-0 in the second quarter to improve to 2-0 in Sangamo Conference play.
Jake Mullink threw a touchdown pass, also rushing 38 times for 156 yards and two touchdowns. His touchdown pass of seven yards came to Zane Langellier. Gage Gibson added 139 yards on 23 carries for North Mac.
Brown Co. 26, GFNW 0
At Greenfield, the Tigers lost a rematch of last year’s first round playoff matchup with Brown County by a 26-0 score, falling to 0-2 on the season.