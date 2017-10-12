South Mac playoff eligible
NOKOMIS (Oct. 12, 2017) – South Mac scored 18 fourth quarter points to come from behind and beat Nokomis 32-28 on Friday night, improving to 5-2 to become playoff eligible.
The Chargers will have a shot at winning the conference and clinching a playoff spot with a home win over Marquette this Friday. Both teams are 4-0 in conference play.
South Mac led 14-6 at the half but fell behind 21-14 after three quarters after two Redskin touchdowns.
Quintin Kosowski completed 10 of 13 passes for 145 yards and two touchdowns. Johnny Darrah threw two touchdown passes of his own, for 62 yards.
Darrah rushed for 138 yards on 18 carries and a score for the Chargers. Braden Morris caught seven passes for 117 yards and three touchdowns, while Nick DeVries had a 32-yard touchdown reception.
Athens 35, North Mac 15
At Athens, the Warriors outlasted the Panthers as North Mac lost a fourth straight game.
The Panthers (3-4) must win out to advance back to the playoffs for a third straight year. They host Riverton and Maroa-Forsyth to end the season.
Gage Gibson rushed for 77 yards on 10 carries and Bryce Hiler had 70 yards on 12 carries for the Panthers, who mustered just 190 yards of total offense.
Athens improved to 6-1.
Staunton 49, Gillespie 14
At Staunton, the Bulldogs improved to 3-4 by trouncing the visiting Miners Friday night.
Staunton scored twice in each of the first three quarters in building a 42-0 lead. Gillespie scored twice in the fourth quarter.
Griffin Bianco completed 10 of 15 passes for 319 yards and three touchdowns for Staunton, which travels to Carlinville Friday night.
Marcus Karl rushed for 62 yards on four carries with a touchdown. Freshman Cylis Cox scored twice on the ground.
Karl caught three passes for 123 yards and a touchdown.
Calhoun 22, GFNW 6
At Hardin, the Tigers slipped to 3-4 and damaged their playoff chances by losing at Hardin Calhoun.
The Tigers finished 3-2 in conference play but must win out the next two weeks, at home against Camp Point Central and at Beardstown, to become playoff eligible.
Jacob Foiles had a 58-yard touchdown run in the first quarter to put the Tigers ahead, but Calhoun scored the final 22 points of the game.
Pana 61, Southwestern 34
At Pana, the Panthers improved to 6-1 by defeating the Piasa Birds in a high scoring affair.
Caleb Robinson completed 14 of 30 passes for 240 yards and four touchdowns with three interceptions, also rushing for 26 yards and another touchdown.
Bobby Smith led the Piasa Birds ground game with 64 yards on 14 attempts.
Jack Little caught five passes for 77 yards, while Justin Bailey, Dakota Corby and Shane Warren also caught touchdown passes.