Softball Cavies win North Mac tourney

3 23 17

The Paige Vinyard era for Carlinville High School softball got off on the right foot Saturday with a championship plaque for winning the 2017 North Mac tournament in Virden.

The team is sporting new uniforms this season, as well as a new coaching staff in head coach Paige Vinyard and assistant coach Tom Broaddus.

The Cavies had to play three back-to-back-to-back games on Saturday, starting with a 10 a.m. game against North Mac.

Facing a tough foe in Hannah Tomasko, the Cavaliers put the pedal to the metal and erupted late for a 7-1 win over the Panthers.

North Mac took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, on a Sydney Baines RBI-single scoring Tomasko.

Carlinville tied it with a run in the top of the fourth and took the lead with a run in the fifth inning.

Carlinville broke the game open with a five-run sixth inning.

Lexi Bates and Alyssa DeSpain both homered for the Cavaliers.

DeSpain had three hits, while Jordyn Houseman, Sydney Cania and Paityn Tieman all had two hits. Kayla Seal, Natalie Kaganich and Bates added hits as well.

DeSpain drove in three runs, Bates had two RBIs, while Cania and Houseman drove in runs.

DeSpain struck out eight over seven innings in picking up the win.

Carlinville 16, Lanphier 4

The Cavaliers did battle with the Lanphier Lions in the second game of the day.

Lanphier led 2-0 in the first, but the Cavies had a three-run first.

It was 3-3 in the second when Carlinville would score seven runs to break open the game, adding two runs in the third and four runs in the fourth.

Dani Westnedge got the win for Carlinville, striking out three in the game.

DeSpain and Houseman each had two hits, while Cania, Westnedge, Seal and Emma Griffith had hits as well.

DeSpain drove in five runs; Houseman had four RBIs; Cania a pair of RBIs and Kaganich had an RBI.

Carlinville 3, Granite City 2

Bates homered and drove in two runs as the Cavaliers edged the Warriors in the third and final game Saturday to claim the tournament championship.

Carlinville scored three times in the fifth to grab the lead after Granite City had a 2-0 lead with both runs coming in the third.

DeSpain struck out nine in picking up the win.

Kaganich, DeSpain, Houseman and Griffith each had two hits, while Bates had another hit with the home run, her second of the tournament.

Pleasant Plains 4, Carlinville 2

The Cavaliers ventured into Sangamon County Monday to battle a good Pleasant Plains squad.

Carlinville scored a pair of late runs but couldn’t come all the way back in a 4-2 loss to the Cardinals.

Plains had single runs in the first and second and two runs in the fifth to build a 4-0 lead.

Carlinville had single runs in the sixth an seventh inning.

Seal went one for three with an RBI; Cania scored a run; Griffith went one for three with an RBI; while Bates had a triple and run scored.

DeSpain struck out one and allowed three earned runs on eight hits.

Alyia Oliver tripled and drove home two runs for Pleasant Plains. Olivia Carter struck out 12 in pitching a three-hitter for the win.