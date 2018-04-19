Softball Cavies drop pair on road

EAST ALTON (April 19, 2018) – The Carlinville softball team saw better weather, but were defeated in a pair of games last week on the road.

Carlinville headed to East Alton-Wood River on Wednesday. The teams combined for nine hits, 10 runs and seven errors, with the Oilers emerging victorious after a quick start, by a 6-4 score.

The Cavaliers took an early 1-0 lead as Natalie Kaganich doubled and came around to score.

But the Oilers retaliated with five runs in the first two innings.

Peyton Young’s RBI-single tied the game, and a ground-out RBI by Bekah Null put EAWR up 2-1. A single by Ashley Knight made it 3-1 Oilers.

In the second inning, an error plated a pair of runs as the Cavaliers found themselves in a 5-1 hole.

In the top of the fourth, Carlinville got two runs back. A pair of errors to start the inning led to Alyssa DeSpain and Sydney Cania both coming around to score. Carlinville stranded runners at second and third.

East Alton-Wood River countered with a run in the bottom of the fourth inning, with a single by Caitlin Lemond leading to a run on an error as she stole two bases as well.

It was 6-3 heading to the fifth. Carlinville got a leadoff error as Paityn Tieman reached base, stole second, moved to third on a ground out and scored on a Cania triple with two outs.

The Cavaliers had runners in the final two innings, but had some baserunning mistakes which cost them in a chance to get back in the game, with two caught steals in the final two innings.

Tieman, Kaganich, DeSpain, Cania, Emma Griffith and Dani Westnedge all had hits for Carlinville. Cania had an RBI-triple.

Moxey scored twice for EAWR.

DeSpain struck out five, walked four, allowing three hits and three earned runs over six innings.

Null got the win, striking out four allowing six hits and one earned run over seven innings.

Southwestern 2, Carlinville 0

Friday’s conference contest had a rematch of a game a week earlier in a non-scheduled affair won by Carlinville 6-2.

This time around, the Cavies faced Bailee Nixon, who managed to pitch a two-hit shutout in the Piasa Birds’ 2-0 win over the Cavaliers.

Carlinville’s lone hits were a triple by DeSpain and single by Westnedge.

Southwestern got the only runs they needed in the fifth inning on a two-run double off the bat of Molly Novack, scoring Natalie Keith and Bri Roloff with the only runs of the game.

Nixon struck out six and walked two over seven innings.

DeSpain allowed two runs on six hits with a walk and seven strikeouts over six innings for Carlinville.

The Cavies (3-5, 0-3) will head to Staunton on Friday after a non-conference home game with Southwestern on Thursday.