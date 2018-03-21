Softball Cavies defeat Carrollton in opener, 9-3

CARLINVILLE (March 22, 2018) – Carlinville hitters teamed for six extra base hits and drove in eight runs as the Cavaliers defeated Carrollton 9-3 Thursday afternoon in the season opener at Loveless Park.

Carrollton threatened to take the early lead in the third. A lead off single by Hannah Krumwiede was followed by a caught stealing as signal caller Emma Griffith gunned down Krumwiede attempting to steal second.

The next hitter, Emily Schmidt, doubled to deep left field and Clair Williams walked.

However, Carlinville senior pitcher Alyssa DeSpain got a flyout to center field, then a strikeout ended the inning.

The Cavies came to bat in the bottom of the third and quickly jumped out to the lead.

With one out, Natalie Kaganich singled to left field. Kayla Seal reached on a bunt single.

Paityn Tieman then dropped a single into right-center field to plate the first run of the season for the Cavies.

DeSpain followed with an RBI-single to score Tieman, and then Lexi Bates got an RBI-triple to the left field fence to make it 3-0.

Carlinville plated a fourth-inning run on a double by Griffith and she would score on an error to make it 4-0.

In the fifth, the Cavaliers padded its lead with five more runs.

Tieman singled, scoring on a DeSpain double. With one out, Sydney Cania singled to score DeSpain. Jordyn Houseman reached on an error and Griffith walked to load the bases.

With two outs, all three would score on a Kaganich double, making it a 9-0 game.

Carrollton scored three runs in the sixth inning, getting RBIs from Cameryn Varble, Marley Mullink and Kennedy Ruyle.

DeSpain struck out nine and allowed three runs on seven hits over seven innings to get the win.

At the plate, DeSpain had three hits, including two doubles, scoring twice and driving in two runs. Kaganich had a single and double, scoring a run and driving in three.

Cania had two hits, including a double, a run and RBI; Tieman had two singles, two runs and an RBI; Griffith had a double and two runs scored; Seal had a single; Bates an RBI and triple; Houseman scored a run.

Monday’s game was rained out and rescheduled for Wednesday against Pleasant Plains. Tuesday’s home game against Morrisonville was also postponed due to inclement weather and field conditions.