Softball Cavaliers smash Lady Vikings in five, barely fall to Lady Bulldogs

Softball Cavaliers smash Lady Vikings in five, barely

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer-Democrat Reporter

Lexi Bates popped a home run, cracked a double and drove in three runs. Paityn Tieman went two for four and Jordyn Houseman added two RBIs to her senior stat sheet. Needless to say, everything was clicking for the Lady Cavaliers against Brussels last week.

Coming into Wednesday’s match, the Lady Raiders were coming in winless at 0-5 and determined to crack the rock. Brussels got to Dani Westnedge early and jumped out to a 4-0 first inning advantage, but the Carlinville offense was prepared to lend a helping hand to their senior ace. The Lady Cavaliers responded with a six-spot in the bottom half of the frame.

Read the full story in the 4-4-19 edition of the Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat.

Senior Jordyn Houseman hits a triple during the Girls softball game. Enquirer-Democrat photo by Cory Walton.