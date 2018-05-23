Soccer youth camp upcoming

CARLINVILLE (May 24, 2018) – The fourth annual youth soccer camp for kids entering grades first through eight for the 2018-19 school year will take place June 25 to June 28 at Blackburn College soccer fields.

Time of the camp is 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

CHS boys soccer coach Tim Johnson and Blackburn College men’s soccer coach Rob Steinkuehler will be hosting the camp.

Campers will be grouped with those their own age and receive instruction in both large and small group settings.

Current and former CHS soccer players will help coach.

Cost is $40. Campers should bring shin guards, shoes, water bottle and soccer ball.

Games, contests, Prizes and camper vs. Staff game, along with a t-shirt will be given.

Call or text Tim Johnson at 217-691-5329 for more information.