Soccer Miners to host North Mac Tuesday

By: JACKSON WILSON

Coal Country Times Reporter

The Gillespie High School boys’ soccer squad has been struggling to maintain opposing offenses as of late.

The Miners have allowed 15 goals in their last three contests combined and have extended their losing streak to seven games heading into October.

Gillespie is 5-11-2 and 1-6 in South Central Conference action.

The Miners were hoping to regain momentum against a hot Staunton rival, but the Bulldogs didn’t let it happen and improved their conference record to 4-1 with a 4-2 triumph at Little Dog Mine Field Oct. 1.

Gillespie will conclude the regular season with a trio of home games against Jerseyville (Saturday, Oct. 5, 10 a.m.), North Mac (Tuesday, Oct. 8, 5 p.m.) and East-Alton Wood River (Thursday, Oct. 10, 7 p.m.)