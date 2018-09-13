Soccer field at Loveless Park gets scoreboard upgrade

By Eric Becker

CARLINVILLE (Sept. 13, 2018) – Out with the old, in with the new: The former soccer field scoreboard at Loveless Park has been around since 1991.

With no horn and no visible angle by the coaches and bench players, the decision was made to replace the scoreboard, which was completed Sept. 4 just in time for the home conference game against Greenville.

“With no horn, it made it hard to use for soccer, as well as the angle of the board,” said Carlinville coach Tim Johnson.

The new scoreboard is from Varsity Scoreboards in Murray, Ky., and is similar to the one installed just last year at the Carlinville High School baseball diamond behind the school.

Johnson credited a lot of individuals and businesses for making this become reality.

The Carlinville Soccer Boosters were able to raise the money, along with the planning and organization of the project. The scoreboard was erected on Sept. 1 with help from the players, coaches and other volunteers. The electricity was installed on Tuesday, just in time for the Greenville game, which was won by the Cavaliers in double overtime, 3-2.

“We got a bonding experience out of it too,” said Johnson of the players participating in getting it ready.

Providing labor and material were Eric and Angela Pauline, Brian Starr of Starr Electric, MJM Electric Cooperative of Carlinville and Jon Klaus. Sloan Implement and Tom Park provided equipment.

Johnson also said the cooperation with the Carlinville Park District is always a plus. “They were easy to work with, as always,” Johnson said.

A new scoreboard at the Loveless Park varsity soccer field was recently installed, replacing one shown at right that was installed in 1991. Photo by Eric Becker.