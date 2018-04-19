Soccer Cavies stymie Miners

GILLESPIE (April 19, 2018) – On a rare warm, sunny spring afternoon, the Carlinville offense heated up as well.

Getting assists from seven different players on nine first half goals, Carlinville cruised past Gillespie 9-0 in a South Central Conference contest Thursday.

The Cavaliers improved to 9-1, 4-0 in conference play, heading into Tuesday’s key home contest against Hillsboro, also off a good start at 8-1-1, 2-1 in the conference.

Carlinville outshot Gillespie 31-1 with Sarah DeNeve and Matilda Mitchell seeing time in goal.

Carlinville opened the scoring just five minutes in and didn’t stop for the remainder of the half.

Skylar Nickel’s unassisted goal at 5:10 made it 1-0, but there were plenty of goals left in the Cavaliers tank.

At 9:44, Taylor Wills scored, assisted by Lynde Gibbs to make it 2-0. Wills added another goal moments later, at 10:58, assisted by Isabelle Stoops.

Rory Drew scored the next two Carlinville goals, at 15:44 and 22:19, assisted by the firm of Lexy and Lexi – West and Egelhoff, to make it a 5-0 game.

Gabby Marchiori scored on a Sydney Bowman assist at 25:03 to make it 6-0.

Just 23 seconds later, at 25:26, Egelhoff scored, assisted by Kelli Page for a 7-0 Carlinville lead.

Adrian Welte at 32:04, assisted by Makayla Proctor, and Riann McClain, assisted by West at 33:04, capped the scoring for the half and game.

Carlinville had three fouls and four corner kicks.

Wills and Drew each scored twice. Egelhoff had a goal and assist and West had two assists for Carlinville.

Carlinville’s Lexi Egelhoff (10) battles for possession of the ball with a Gillespie player during action Thursday at Gillespie High School.