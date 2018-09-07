Soccer Cavies second in own tourney

JERSEY (Sept. 6 2018) – Jersey captured the title at the Carlinville Kickoff Classic Thursday with a 4-0 win over the host Carlinville Cavaliers.

Carlinville (4-2) was making its first title game appearance in six years.

Jersey built a 1-0 halftime lead on a Wyatt Freand goal. In the second half, the Panthers got goals from Sam Bartles, Andrew Kribs and Cory King.

Jersey held a 14-7 edge in shots. Andrew DeNeve made 10 saves for Carlinville. Jersey held a 5-4 edge in corner kicks.

Carlinville 2, Southeast 1 (PK)

The Cavaliers won an exciting Tuesday night semifinal battle with Springfield Southeast, outscoring the Spartans 4-2 in penalty kicks to advance to the championship match.

Prince Eife-Neoga scored at 27:10 to give Southeast a 1-0 lead, which would be short lived.

Five minutes later, Tristen Park drew a foul in the goalie box, leading to a Matt Schmidt penalty kick goal at 32:20 to knot the game 1-1.

After a scoreless second half and two overtimes, the Cavies and Spartans went to penalty kicks.

Trey Gall, Schmidt, Landon Eades and Aiden Fleischer each had penalty kick goals for Carlinville, while Tyler Hester and Eife-Neoga scored for Southeast.

Andrew DeNeve made six saves for Carlinville and Thomas Cain seven saves in goal for Southeast.

Southeast held a 6-4 edge in penalty kicks. There were a lot of fouls called with 29 total, 16 against Carlinville. The Cavaliers had three offsides calls to one for Southeast.