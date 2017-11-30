Soccer award banquet

CARLINVILLE (Nov. 30, 2017) – Carlinville boys soccer program hosted its annual awards banquet at the Carlinville Elks Club. Team awards, from left, included offensive MVP Matt Schmidt, defensive MVP Nate Burns and Most Improved Player, defender Matt Reynolds. The Cavaliers finished 13-8 overall, 7-2 in the SCC which tied for second place. After a 2-4 start, the team won 11 of its final 15 games, including a run of five straight wins and three straight shutouts. The team held opponents to two or less goals in 17 of 21 games. Matt Schmidt set school records for goals in a season with 31, assists in a season with 20 and total points in a season with 51 (goals plus assists).

All-conference selections for the Carlinville boys soccer team, from left, include Nate Burns, second-team defender; Andrew DeNeve, third team goalkeeper; Adin Fleischer, second team midfielder; Trey Gall, first-team forward; Matt Schmidt, first-team midfielder and Rylan Frankford, third-team midfielder.