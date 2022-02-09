Snow removal discussed; property rezoned at Carlinville Council

By ERIN SANSON

Enquirer-Democrat Reporter

The Feb. 7 Carlinville city Council meeting featured topics of discussion such as the recent snow removal work done by the city public works department, rezoning a property, the purchase of license plate recognition cameras, and the employment of a new Carlinville Lake manager, among other topics.

Snow Removal

Dan Held, director of Public works also spoke during public comment regarding the snow removal work done by the city following winter storm Landon’s presence in the area. Held addressed some comments made online and in person about snow plowing at Carlinville Lake. Residents of the area complained that the roads were not plowed around the lake and there was debate as to whether the roads in question were the responsibility of the city or of the township, in this case, Brushy Mound Township.

Held says that the city is responsible for plowing from east of the Water treatment Plant to Route 4, from the Water Plant to Brushy Mound Road is the responsibility of the township. Held also explained the responsibilities for the roads extending off of Carlinville Lake road is explained in the lease agreement that each tenant signs when they lease a location at the lake.

The term Held referred to in the lease agreement is the third term lessee agrees to when signing a lake lease, reading, “It is understood that Lessor shall not be required to construct, repair, maintain, or snowplow the lanes and roadways leading from Carlinville Lake Road to the leased premises.”

Held continued saying, “Also I would like to apologize publicly to the Eastland subdivision folks, when we started plowing it was about Wednesday morning, I think about 1:30 and we ran consecutively there for about 48 hours and then came in on Friday and tried to touch some things up and that kind of stuff. When you’ve been over and over and over and you change shifts and they’ve been over and over, that kind of thing, that one slipped through our fingers a little bit. Chief made me aware of that and we got out there and plowed it Friday afternoon, but I want to apologize to those folks, we didn’t mean to do that, we’ll take steps here to try and ensure that doesn’t happen again.”

Meter reading is also affected by weather, especially in snow storms. Held told the council that for the month of February there will likely be many meters that will have an estimated total for th month. He asked the public to check how many days were between meter reads if their bill seems higher than normal, as having February as a short month between two longer months can throw off the 30 day meter reading schedule.

Rezoned Property

Zoning and Grant administrator Brian Zilm spoke to the council about rezoning a property on North Oak Street. The property was recently purchased by Greg Whitler, owner of Heinz Furniture, it is made of two parcels which a small warehouse sits on. The zoning committee already approved Whitler’s request to have the building rezoned from singe family residential to neighborhood commercial. Zilm explained that when the previous owner built the warehouse the property was never properly rezoned. The council approved the motion to rezone the property.

Purchase of License Plate recognition Cameras

Police Chief Dave Haley spoke to the council about the purchase of two additional License Plate Recognition (LPR) cameras to be installed on route 108, one on the east end and one on the west end of town. Haley said that after speaking to some of the business owners in town they have decided to donate money to the Carlinville Police department to offset the cost of the purchase and installation of the cameras. The total price for both the cameras and the installation comes to $20,632. The business owners donated a combined total of $17,600, which left the police department with a bill of only $3,032. Haley continued saying that, another source had donated $1,500 to the cost of installation. In total the Carlinville Police Department will spend $1,532, which Haley says can come out of the equipment line item, once he is given permission by the council. The council approved the purchase of the LPR cameras. Alderman Kim Harber said during discussion, “even though they’re anonymous I hope the word gets back how much we appreciate them supporting the city.”

Employment and Appointments

The position of Lake Manager at Carlinville lake was left vacant by mark Boatman’s recent departure from the position. John Watermeier, a Carlinville Native, former Carlinville Police Officer, and owner of Allied Pest Control was hired to the position. Watermeier was approved to the position with the full support of the council.

The city of Carlinville and Matthew Hampton reached an agreement for Hampton to bale hay from fields that the city owns. Hampton will bale with no compensation besides the personal use of the hay he bales for his livestock. The renewed agreement between Hampton and the city of Carlinville will remain until 2025. The agreement was approved by the council unanimously.

Mary Tinder recently resigned from Tree City. Mayor Sarah Oswald appointed Chas Swearingen to fill her recently vacated position. Swearingen’s appointment was accepted unanimously.

Other business

During the public comment portion of the council meeting Zilm asked the mayor and members of the council to submit an idea to the zoning committee for an overlay district for the Carlinville Square area and for one block in each direction from the square to designate the area as a historic district. Zilm says that doing so will keep the “traditional historic aesthetic” of the square.