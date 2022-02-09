SNOW MUCH FUN

Winter storm Landon lands in Macoupin County

By ERIN SANSON

Enquirer-Democrat Reporter

Winter storm Landon blew through the area during the first few days of February. A storm warning began on Tuesday Feb. 1 and lasted through Thursday, Feb 3. The area was predicted to have over a foot of snowfall, some estimates from meteorologists predicted 16 inches of snowfall in Carlinville.

In advance of the storm, Gov. J.B. Pritzker activated the Illinois National Guard and issued a disaster proclamation for the entire state of Illinois. A group of 139 Illinois National Guards were activated and sent out to fill in gaps in police forces and rescue teams.

Rain, beginning on Tuesday, soon turned to sleet and snow on Wednesday and Thursday saw snow fall for much of the day. The temperatures stayed in the 20s during the day and into the teens, and sometimes single digits, over night causing ice to form. Attempts to salt roadways were of little to no effect as the rain washed away the salt.

On Feb. 1, National Weather Service meteorologist Mark Fuchs, based in the St. Louis weather station, predicated Jerseyville and Carlinville to see around 16 inches of snow. The National Weather service of St. Louis measured 6 1/2 inches of snowfall at St. Lois Lambert International Airport. Measurements in Springfield came in with over 11 inches of snow. According to a county by county report for Feb. 2-3 from the St. Louis National Weather Service station, Macoupin County snowfall totals were 6 inches in Carlinville and 8.4 inches of snowfall in Girard.

Most area schools were closed down completely on Wednesday and Thursday, though some like Ben-Gil elementary and Mt. Olive schools held e-learning days. Most schools were back in session by Friday after the roads were cleared, though reportedly Southwestern, North Mac, and Northwestern school districts remained closed.

Many businesses in the area closed early or did not open at all during the storm, citing staff safety concerns as a reason to close down. Walmart in Carlinville, and across the region, closed their doors early on Wednesday before the storm became too bad. Some areas, such as Brighton, lost power during the winter storm as well.

The accumulated snow began melting in the days following the storm, though low nightly temperatures caused areas to refreeze.