Smith third in pole vault for second straight year

By Eric Becker

CHARLESTON (May 24, 2018) – Emma Smith needed just one attempt at the state finals on Thursday at the IHSA girls state track and field meet in Charleston.

Clearing 10-feet, she automatically advanced to the state finals on Saturday.

For the second straight year, the Carlinville junior would settle for a third place finish in the state.

Smith cleared 11-feet-9 inches on Saturday, but came up a bit short on the 12-foot attempt, which enabled Windsor Roberts, a freshman from Tri-Valley, to capture the state title for Class 1A.

Tori Thomas, a freshman from Rock Island-Alleman, took second, also clearing 11-feet-nine inches but on fewer chances than Smith.

The seven points from Smith gave Carlinville a tie for 35th place in the team standings.

St. Joseph-Ogden won the team title with 43 points, followed by Farmington at 36 and St. Teresa at 35.

Last year, Smith also cleared 11-9, finishing third behind Kristin Slaughter of St. Anthony and champion Emma Meyer of Central A&M at the state meet.

The other county competitors for the girls state meet participated on Thursday.

Carlinville had two other entries, including Mackenzie Moyer in the 300-hurdles and Rory Drew in the 400-meter dash.

Drew just missed the cutoff for making it to the finals, as she finished third in her heat at 1:00.07. Carmen DeVries of Lena-Winslow won the heat at 57.95 and Gabby Alongi of DuQuoin was second at 59.95.

At 59.84 seconds, Kenzie Rushing of Pinckneyville had the final qualifying time.

Moyer, a junior, participated in the 300-meter low hurdles, finishing seventh at 51.73 seconds.

Other county participants included Staunton’s Lydia Roller, a freshman, who earned a pair of medals with a fifth and sixth place finish in the 3200-meter and 1600-meter runs.

In Class 2A meet on Friday, Roller finished third in her heat in the 1600-meter run at 5:12.08 to qualify for Saturday.

She finished sixth in the 1600-meter run at 5:11.30 on Saturday; and fifth in the 3200-meter run at 11:14.78.

North Mac’s Lauren Sullivan also qualified for two events at state – the shot put and discus.

Sullivan was ninth in her flight of the shot put at 30-feet-11.5 inches, and 13th in her flight in the discus with a toss of 87 feet.

Gillespie’s Jaiden Braundmeier was 10th in the triple jump of her flight on Thursday at 29-feet-11.25 inches.

North Mac’s 4 x 100 relay team – Chloe Fess, Alli Kallenbach, Hailey Swick and Taylor Rose-Jones was seventh in their heat at 52.1 seconds.

Bunker Hill’s Anaelise Severs was eighth in the 100-meter high hurdles at 18.21 seconds.

In the 4 x 200 meter relay – North Mac was eighth in their heat at 1:53.83, with Emily Nichelson, Rose-Jones, Jayden Cole and Kallenbach running the legs.

Swick of North Mac finished sixth in her heat of the 400-meter dash at 1:02.52.

North Mac’s 4 x 400 relay team of Fess, Nichelson, Cole and Swick finished sixth in their heat with a time of 4:21.17.