Smith appointed to Grand Lodge committee

CARLINVILLE (July 12, 2018) – Larry W. Smith of Carlinville, past state president, and past first lady Karen Smith of the Illinois Elks Association attended the 150th anniversary of the Grand Lodge Convention, held in San Antonio, Texas, last week.

Smith was appointed to be a member of the Grand Lodge fraternal committee for 2018-2020. The committee is responsible for Americanism, membership, lodge activities/state association committees, the organ donor program and state newsletters. Smith’s area of responsibility is the lodges in Area 5, which consists of Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, Wisconsin and Minnesota.