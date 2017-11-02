Through the sleet, runners compete

By Eric Becker

CARLINVILLE (Nov. 2, 2017) – If runners enjoy doing so in cold weather, Carlinville’s Macoupin County Fairgrounds was the place to be Saturday for the Class 1A Carlinville Sectional.

With sleet and snow flurries blowing during the boys race, the competitors took aim at a berth at this weekend’s state tournament at Detweiler Park in Peoria.

Temperatures Saturday hovered in the mid-30s at the start of the girls race. Once the sleet had cleared, the Carlinville boys team and the Staunton girls team were among those locals advancing.

Coach Charlie boys team returns to state for a second straight season, placing fourth at sectionals as a team. The top five teams and top seven individuals not on the top five teams all get to run another weekend.

St. Joseph Ogden swept the team titles for both girls and boys. The boys team finished with 99 points, ahead of Robinson with 137; Urbana University 142; Carlinville 151 and Lawrenceville at 183. All five of those schools will book plans for Peoria on Saturday.

Logan Hall, a senior from Arthur-Lovington, won the boys race in a time of 15:13.

Carlinville’s solidly built team was led by senior Jason Landon, who finished eighth overall in a time of 15:45.99.

Charles Helton IV finished 21st at 16:09; Briley Roper was 44th at 16:46; Bailey Lippold 45th at 16:47; Grayson Armour 49th at 16:54; Cale Williams 53rd at 16:57; and Samuel Mock 63rd at 17:05.

Caden Bohn of Southwestern just missed qualifying as an individual, finishing 14th overall at 16:01. Advancing individually were Hall, Ryan Skowronski of Shelbyville; Jefferson Ross Bushur of Father McGivney; Negus Bogard of Hutsonville; Kort McClellan of Cumberland; Cameron Woodard of Tolono Unity and Layton Hall of Arthur-Lovington.

Girls

Staunton’s girls team, comprised of five freshman, a sophomore and a senior, qualified as a team by finishing fourth on Saturday.

St. Joseph-Ogden won with 56 points; with Tolono Unity (59); St. Thomas More (92); Staunton (190) and Teutopolis (198) also qualifying as teams.

Fran Hendrickson, a sophomore from St. Thomas More, clocked in at 17:44 to win the girls race, just ahead of Staunton freshman Lydia Roller, second in a time of 17:47.

Staunton also got a 47th place finish from sophomore Hollie Bekeske at 20:29. Freshman Paige Scroggins was 53rd at 20:39; freshman Bailey Scroggins was 60th at 20:56; freshman Dana Jarden was 64th at 21:04; freshman Erica Pickerill was 68th at 21:13 and senior Desiree Lesicko was 87th at 22:10.

Carlinville junior Molly Lewis competed and finished 59th for the Cavaliers, clocking in at 20:50.

Other individuals advancing were Laura Krasa of Judah Christian; Ailey Mitchell of Shelbyville; Jasmyn Dittamore of Cumberland; Sarah Carr of Effingham St. Anthony; Madi Throne of Litchfield; Emmalyn Walk of Neoga and Katie Moore of Lawrenceville.