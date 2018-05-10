Skimmer found at Raymond Shell

RAYMOND (May 10, 2018) – A device called a skimmer, used by thieves to harvest credit and debit card numbers and personal identification numbers, was discovered recently at the Shell gas station in Raymond, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Skimmers are either put inside the pump or attached on top of the card reader on the outside of the pump. It is not known how long the skimmer had been installed in Raymond; it has been sent to the State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

Montgomery County Undersheriff Rick Robbins recommended that any area residents who have visited the Shell station in the last few months check their financial records to make sure their banking information has not been stolen; if misuse of the accounts is discovered, they should contact their bank right away.