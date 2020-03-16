SJHS Terriers ride undefeated season to state tournament

The Staunton Junior High School seventh grade volleyball team is headed to the Class 7-3A Illinois Elementery School state tournament with a record of 20-0. The Terriers will take on 22-0 Quincy St. Peter at Decatur Lutheran School Association High School March 13 at 7 p.m. Staunton defeated East Alton Middle School and Wood River Lewis & Clark to win regionals at home. The Terriers then knocked off Hillsboro in the sectional championship to qualify for the Elite Eight. Pictured, from left, front, with the regional championship plaque March 4, are Ele Feldman and Korryn Keehner; middle, Reese Crawford, Karleigh Ward, Sam Anderson, Lilly Bandy, Lilly Troeckler, Bryanna Langer and Jessica Ellis; back, manager Julie Aloise, Jillian Meyer, Olivia Favre, Lily Becker, Grace Bekeske, Lilly Land, Gianna Bianco, Ava Fernandez and manager Jamie Jo Johnson. Enquirer Democrat photo by Jackson Wilson.